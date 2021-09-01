This August, temperatures were far higher than normal and it was our third warmest since 1977. There were eight days with 90 degrees or more associated primarily with two heat waves — Aug. 11 to 14 and Aug. 25 to 27. The maximum was 96 on Aug. 12. In contrast, the low reading was a cool 53 degrees on Aug. 1.
The uncomfortable combination of many days with high humidity and very warm dew points made conditions extremely oppressive much of the month.
Precipitation was far above our normal of 3.37 inches with an impressive total of 7.02 inches, the third highest for August. We had 7.10 inches in 2010, 7.13 in 1990 and the record of 11.16 inches in 2011.
The first significant rainfall event on Aug. 4 and 5 gave us drenching downpours in a matter of minutes here at Salem, totaling 2.15 inches that resulted in street flooding in Salem and vicinity.
The second event was the weakened remnants of Tropical Storm Fred that produced 2.19 inches.
Finally, the slow moving remains of Tropical Storm Henri arrived on Aug. 22, slowly passed to our west and northwest, then changed course, moving eastward across the state and gave us a three-day storm total of 1.77 inches. Winds were northeasterly with gusts to 35 mph.
Summer is quickly passing by and the Autumnal Equinox arrives on Sept. 22 at 3:21 p.m. ending our summer and beginning our fall. The sun will be directly over the equator and we will have 12 hours of daylight and 12 of darkness. Then our daylight hours will become shorter each day until late December.
We will experience a noticeable decline in temperature toward month’s end with afternoon highs in the upper 60s or low 70s, dropping to the lower 50s or 40s by dawn. At times the low readings will dip into the mid to upper 30s.
However some warm days will continue for those on their well-needed vacations. Later in the month we will see the first subtle changes in our New England foliage.
Checking back on our records for the past 44 years, we experienced our highest September temperature of 98 degrees in 2007. Our lowest temperature was a very chilly 33 degrees in 1991.
Although our average rainfall for September is about 3 ½ inches, we have had as much as 8.48 inches in 1987 and as little as the 0.65 inches during the very dry September of 1978.
So far this season, hurricanes have been active over the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico because of the very warm ocean water and enabled the destructive Hurricane Ida to explosively intensify to a Category 4 along the Gulf Coast, resulting in tremendous devastation.
Locally here in the past, many older folks will recall the historic Hurricane of 1938. Briefly, the September hurricane raced toward New England at a speed of 70 mph, which added to the storm’s winds. Wind gusts near Boston were clocked up to 186 miles per hour. Here in Salem, commuter traffic and trains were curtailed at rush hours.
Only time will tell if any significant storms will track toward New England this year.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.