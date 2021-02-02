Arthur Francis weather column: Reflecting on cold, snowy, icy February of years past

Our overall temperatures for the first half of January were far above normal. The high was 51 degrees on Jan. 16. But by month’s end, readings were frigid. On the final four days of the month, the mercury plunged to the single digits — true, wintry readings. The low on the Jan. 31 was a chilling 3 degrees above zero.
January precipitation was far below average with a mere total of 2.28 inches. The only significant rain came with a fast-moving storm that arrived on Jan. 16 accompanied by strong easterly winds.
In that storm, we got just over an inch of rain. The barometric pressure dropped dramatically, falling 29 millibars in 24 hours (characteristic of a bomogenesis), resulting in gale force winds and high coastal surf.
Snowfall was unusually light and far below normal with a total of 5.8 inches.
February has arrived. Early in the month, our temperatures usually slowly climb to the mid to upper 30s during the day, falling to the low 20s by dawn.
Looking back in our records, we had a spring-like high reading of 73 degrees as recently as 2017. In sharp contrast, the mercury plunged to a mid-winter 11 degrees below zero in 2016.
Our average snowfall is about 15.3 inches. Not so in 2015. The month began with the Groundhog Day storm that gave us 18 inches of snow.
That was only the beginning. The record-breaking amount of snow for any winter month, according to the National Weather Service at Taunton, was an outstanding 70.8 inches here in Salem in February 2015.
That month, there were three significant nor'easters that gave Salem 60 inches of the month’s total. Gale force winds resulted in massive drifting at times.
Compare that to February 1984, when we only had a trace of snow.
The NWS also stated that 2015 had the coldest February on record. The average for the month was only 17 degrees. There were eight days when the mercury plunged to zero or below.
Going back further to February 1977, we had an unusual period of very cold days and nights. Both Salem and Marblehead harbors were covered with ice. The author was at Marblehead Neck at the time, and people were walking across from the Neck to Marblehead proper. As the tide receded, we could hear the groaning of the ice at the Neck shore.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.