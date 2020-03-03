Where was our February winter weather here in Salem this year? Our temperatures were, like January, decidedly above average at 34.1 degrees. (January actually was a bit warmer — 34.4 degrees.) Our high for the month was 61 degrees on Feb. 24, and the low was 6 degrees on Feb. 15.
There were no significant winter storms, except for two very windy and fast moving rain and wind occurrences on Feb. 7 and 27 with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Precipitation was a total of only 3 inches — below our average of 3.89 inches.
Snow was no problem in Salem. We measured a mere 2.5 inches, much lower than our average of 15.6 inches. Imagine, this year the total combined snowfall for both January and February was only 6.3 inches.
March is here, and early in the month our temperatures usually climb to the mid 40s during the day, falling to the low to mid 20s by dawn. We gradually warm up to the mid 50s during the day with lows in the mid 30s.
As far as extremes, we had a record-breaking midsummer-like high reading of 92 degrees in 1998. On the other hand, it can get extremely cold. In 1978, the mercury plummeted to 1 degree above zero.
Rainfall in March can have extremes, as well. Our highest recorded amount was 15.42 inches in 2010, and the lowest was a mere 0.67 inches in 2006.
Although our average March snow is 9.2 inches, we had as much as 51.5 inches in 1993. What a month that was — there were three major snow events, one of which gave us gale force winds, howling to 71 mph, that produced massive snow drifts here in Salem.
Winds were even stronger just offshore, gusting to hurricane force that resulted in unprecedented dangerous surf. The massive mid-month event was called the March Storm of the Century.
Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 8. Spring equinox is Thursday, March 19, at 11:50 p.m.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.
