March came in like a lion and out like a lamb. Our overall temperature was slightly above average, but we had significant extremes. The high was 70 degrees on March 11, and the low was 11 degrees on March 2.
March gave us many sunny days and far below normal precipitation — a total of 2.05 inches. Snowfall was low as well, with only 0.2 inches here in Salem. Even so, the early flowers of spring arrived in all their glory.
The significant March weather was the many strong, blustery winds which gusted to 40 mph or more on six days. On both the 1st and 2nd, the winds howled with gusts to 50 mph.
April has arrived, and we look forward to the gradual rise in temperature that produces the budding trees and all of the colorful blossoming crocuses, daffodils, and tulips of springtime.
There will be our April showers interspersed with the bright sunshine of the lengthening daylight hours. Early in the month, we'll find warmer daytime temperatures climbing to the mid 50s and dipping to the mid 30s by dawn. By month’s end, the daytime highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s with sunrise readings in the mid 40s.
Looking back over the past 44 years, our highest April temperature in Salem was a summerlike 96 degrees in 2002. Our lowest reading was 14 degrees in 1982.
We have had some interesting April precipitation extremes. Although our average precipitation is usually about 4.39 inches, past records reveal that we have had as much as 10.73 inches in 1987 and another storm in 2004 that gave us 10.35 inches. These events resulted in serious, damaging flooding locally.
On the other hand, we have had as little as 0.77 inches in 1999.
During our 44-year period of records, we have had two significant April snowstorms that swept over the North Shore. An early April blizzard in 1982 dumped 15 inches of heavy, wet snow on the region, accompanied by gale force winds with gusts that were clocked over 60 mph.
But most of us remember the April Fool’s Day Blizzard of 1997 which, combined with March 31, gave us 25 inches of snow. To add insult to injury, near hurricane-force winds with gusts to 74 mph resulted in widespread drifting. Fortunately, April's warmer temperatures and brilliant sunshine made the snow disappear quickly.
For now, enjoy our welcome springtime.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.