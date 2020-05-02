SALEM — The COVID-19 pandemic has traumatized many. But there's one group for which the financial hardship is a familiar struggle, and creative expression is their therapy.
"We (now) rely on these live-streamed concerts, shows, tutorials, and all these things to keep us well mentally — and a lot of that work is being done for free by artists and creatives," said Christine Madore, Salem's Ward 2 city councilor, pointing to the city's artists, musicians, performers and anyone else who belongs to the "creative workforce."
"When we get out of this, next time I hear someone say, 'We're not going to pay the artists,' or 'Art is really not important to the economy,' I'm just going to point back to this," Madore said.
John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective, understands that better than anyone. Through that group and Creative North Shore, Andrews has worked to support and strengthen a creative community that knows what it's like to be hurting financially.
"Where's your next paycheck coming from?" Andrews said, posing a question millions of Americans now face amid the economic shutdown of much of the country. "A lot of artists don't know that (answer). Well, we're used to that. Where the rest of the world is freaking out right now, we're like... we've been doing this for years."
But there's something different happening now, according to Andrews. While the struggle of the starving artist is familiar territory, now more than ever it's the artists uniting others who are holed up at home and in dire need of distractions, although these same creative folks may not be considered essential workers in the pandemic.
"It comes back to the same thing I said six months ago before 'corona' was even in our vernacular. Artists aren't extra. They're just not," Andrews said. "They're a critical part of us being a community and us embracing community and growing community, and being mentally stable and educating our children."
That's especially visible now, he said.
"There are so many makers that have transitioned their models into helping with the COVID crisis — mask-making, gown-making, positive affirmations," Andrews said. "We don't tend to sit back. We tend to find ways to help, and what has been great is watching not only the pivots in business, but the pivots in business that are also supporting this pandemic and the crisis that's behind it."
Andrews used the example of Alex Alexander, an actor, massage therapist and pilates teacher who has transformed her work to now focus on an online presence and began running storytelling efforts for streaming audience members.
"There are some people, I'm in awe of what they've created, what they're doing, how they're using talents — and not even in a creative space, just in general — to help their community," Andrews said. "Those things are amazing, and I hope (people in the public) remember that in the future when they can get paid. If you're able to pay them, pay them."
