SALEM — The city celebrated Artists' Row's grand opening for the season on Saturday with a Market Day Launch Party.
The Chagall Performance Art Collaborative had an array of handcrafted jewelry, fiber arts, poetry books, painting and more at their booth. Later in the afternoon, the Matt Savage Quartet performed.
Beverly Bees rolled out a table where visitors could learn about bees and how to plant a bee friendly garden; view honeybees at work in their observation hive; and peruse a variety of handmade locally harvested beeswax candles and gifts.
Shindig!, along with visiting artist Jim Motta of Wicked Kreations by Jim, set up an expanded version of their shop including upcycled, artist-embellished oddities, antiques, distinctive fashion, patches, pins and more.
“Everyone Explores” with artist Malorie Landgreen, the city's newly appointed Public Artist in Residence for 2021, kicked off their residency with doodle-making and sculpture activities. The works produced in these workshops can be incorporated into one of many experiential art installations that will take place over the next eight months of the artist’s residency.
