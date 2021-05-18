SALEM — Art isn't just happening in June. It's returning with the sense of collaboration that caused it to thrive at each Arts Festival prior to the pandemic.
The Salem Arts Festival will run from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6. It's the second iteration of the annual festival to run under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and uniquely the first major public event for Salem since the pandemic shut most parts of life down last March, according to Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets, one of two Salem organizations that team up for the event alongside Creative Collective.
"It's exciting enough that we're having the festival at all. It's really exciting to have a community event back," Sullivan said. "We worked so hard around Salem So Sweet to make sure we really weren't congregating people at all; this is the first community event we've had in over a year."
A community project titled "Together" will lead the weekend's event list. Work on the project will begin this Saturday, May 22, and continue next Saturday, May 29, with the installation of the project running throughout the Arts Festival.
"There's a lot of trauma we've all experienced over the past year, especially when it surrounds being around each other," Sullivan said. "That's a very real thing a lot of us have been talking about, in terms of how we program this festival, and I know it's something Linda (Mullen) has been talking about" in organizing the installation.
The festival's website describes the installation as "an opportunity to reflect on the last year; what we have lost, what we are grateful for, what we have learned." It will be made primarily of white plastic flowers "and hope that this process will be a ritual for reflection and healing."
Recovering from the pandemic, Sullivan said, will require a balance between healing from the past and hope for the future.
"It's really important that we, as a community, find a way to do that together," Sullivan said. "That can't be done as an individual, by yourself — learning how to reconnect to your community, your society, your world. It's going to be really hard for a lot of us."
The festival is still coming together, with several application windows running until Thursday, May 20. That said, this year's festival marks a return of "all the things people really loved about the festival, just spread out a little more," said John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective.
For Andrews, the priority in 2021 is "making sure that we're bringing that creative energy and that word I use all the time — hope — to the community."
"We didn't stop last year; we were able to do something digitally," Andrews said. "We're excited to bring it back this year in the safest manner possible, and we're really excited to put the creative workforce back to work."
For more details and to apply, visit salemartsfestival.com.
COMING "TOGETHER"
"Together" is the 2021 community-made public art project created for Salem Arts Festival, lead by local artist Linda Mullen. It will consist of a large installation piece made of white plastic flowers that will be hung on a pre-constructed frame. It will provide an opportunity to reflect on the past year.
Help is needed to construct the flowers. Depending on your comfort level with being out in public, you can participate in one of the following ways:
■ Join in at a socially distanced maker event on Artists’ Row the weekends of May 22 and May 29 (details to come). Just bring yourself; all materials will be on-hand.
■ Pick up as many pre-made Flower Kits as you’d like and make your flowers at home. More details coming soon at salemartsfestival.com.
