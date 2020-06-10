As captain faces discipline over Tweet, departments still grapple with social media policies

SALEM — Officials plan to conduct a disciplinary hearing Friday for the Salem police captain who they say used the department's official Twitter account to post a political comment about protests after the death of George Floyd.
Police Chief Mary Butler said late Tuesday the hearing for Capt. Kate Stephens has been scheduled for Friday. Stephens was interviewed Tuesday, she said.
Stephens remains on paid administrative leave.
The hearing Friday will be closed to the public.
The June 1 Tweet appeared just briefly before Stephens herself deleted it, according to the chief. It drew outrage for appearing to equate the right to protest the killing of a black man by police with going to to dinner and criticizing Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for allowing it.
"(S)o you issued a permit for 10 of thousands of people to protest but I can't go to a restaurant? You are ridiculous. You and Too Tall Deval are killing this State," the Tweet said.
"Too Tall Deval" is a reference to Gov. Charlie Baker.
The incident prompted a swift reaction, both from Butler and Mayor Kim Driscoll, who apologized to Walsh and Baker and called the post "wildly inappropriate."
It also has drawn calls for Stephens, a 24-year veteran of the department, to be fired, including during a protest Friday outside the Salem police station on Margin Street.
Butler said the post does not represent the values of the department. But she and other police leaders have acknowledged that posts that are insensitive or which suggest bias on the part of individual officers can undermine the public's confidence.
Where to draw the line is still a matter of discussion in many communities.
"I think everybody's got to deal with this," said Danvers Police Chief Patrick Ambrose.
The existing policy covers comments or other types of posts that could be viewed as detrimental to the department or town, he said.
Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin said his predecessor, Robert Champagne, put a policy into place, in 2010, restricting officers from using social media while on duty, using their titles or badges in posts or personal emails, and restricting them from posting about activities by the department without permission.
The policy doesn't specifically address things like politically-oriented posts. Griffin said there are First Amendment concerns that cities and towns have to take into account in setting such policy.
Beverly police, as of their most recent contract signed last year, are covered by the city's social media policy, said department spokesman Officer Michael Boccuzzi.
The policy, in addition to restricting the types of material that can be posted on official city social media pages, also addresses concerns about personal social media pages and "unbecoming conduct," such as bullying, harassment, taunting, threats, defamation, profanity, racial or ethnic slurs or obscene material.
Dustin Luca contributed to this report.
