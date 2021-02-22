BEVERLY — When Elsa Pooler was looking to sell her home at 37 Tozer Road in 1997, she received a solid offer of just over $200,000. But when the potential buyer found out the property was contaminated, he backed away from the deal.
Pooler soon had another offer on the table. Officials from Varian, the nearby company that was under fire from neighbors about the spread of contamination from its property, said they would buy the house for $130,000 under one condition — that she sign a nondisclosure agreement promising to keep the deal secret.
At age 77 and widowed, Pooler felt she had no choice. The house was too much for her to maintain and would be difficult to sell due to the contamination.
On Feb. 28, 1997, Pooler sold her house for the lesser amount to Page Mill Corporation — a company formed by a Varian lawyer just a week earlier, apparently for the sole purpose of buying the house. Two months later, the house was demolished. In 2015, a similar scenario played out when Varian purchased and demolished another house in a North Beverly neighborhood, this one located at 28 Hill St., also requiring a signed non-disclosure agreement by the owner.
The transactions raise questions about the company’s transparency in its handling of a state-ordered cleanup that first began in 1992 and is still causing concerns today. Last month, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said Varian must conduct more extensive testing of nearby homes, businesses and streams to ensure that toxic chemicals are not getting inside businesses and into the surrounding neighborhoods.
Paulette Misins, Elsa Pooler’s daughter-in-law, said the recent revelations about the failed Varian cleanup stirred up distressing memories about the company’s secret purchase of her mother-in-law’s home.
“It makes me angry all over again, because she didn’t really have a lot and they should have paid her what she had been offered by somebody else,” Misins said.
The problems at 37 Tozer Road began in 1996, when the company hired by Varian to assess the spread of its contamination found high levels of beryllium in the soil on Pooler’s property, where a stream flowed downhill from the Varian site and through her backyard. Beryllium is a chemical that is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
A lawyer representing Elsa Pooler said there were other contaminants on the property as well, and asked Varian to compensate her client for “emotional distress, fear of illness, interference with use and enjoyment of her land, and diminution in land value.”
Varian declined, saying there was no evidence that the contamination came from its site. In July of 1996, Pooler received a letter from the Department of Environmental Protection informing her that she could be liable for up to three times the cost of the cleanup if she failed to take action.
The plight of Elsa Pooler, the widow with a contaminated backyard, was front-page news in The Salem News. Pooler had come to the United States after fleeing her native Latvia as a young widow to escape the “raging wars” in Europe, according to her obituary when she died in 2013 at the age of 92. She moved to Hamilton with her two young children in 1952. After her marriage to Paul Pooler, the family moved to Beverly and 37 Tozer Road.
Elsa Pooler worked for many years as a private housekeeper before beginning a long career at Beverly Hospital, first in housekeeping and later as transport supervisor. Her knowledge of several languages, including Latvian, German, Russian and Polish, was often called upon to translate for patients and staff.
Paul Pooler died in 1982, and with her four children grown and out of the house, by 1997 Elsa was ready to move into senior housing. When the contamination was discovered and the sale of her home fell through, it was devastating for the family, said Misins, her daughter-in-law. Pooler, who had worked into her 70s, did not have a lot of money, Misins said.
“It was a tough time for us to go through,” she said. “She had to pay lawyer’s fees. It wasn’t a good situation.”
Misins said Varian officials eventually offered to buy the house, but only if Pooler signed a nondisclosure agreement.
“The intent was there wasn’t going to be any kind of discussion about it,” Misins said. “She was on the front page, the widow. That was not the kind of publicity anybody wants. Varian bought it so they could bury the whole thing. Varian denied they caused the contamination.”
In a statement last week, Varian said there was no evidence of any significant contamination at 37 Tozer Road, and no restrictions were placed on the future use of the property under state regulations. The company said the house was in “very poor” condition and was demolished.
In 2000, Page Mill Corporation sold the former Pooler property for $1 to the new owner of the adjacent land at 39 Tozer Road, which included a former Appleseed’s warehouse. At around the same time, a “development agreement” between the buyer and seller of the Appleseed’s property was assigned to Varian, including the right to receive a development fee, according to records at the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds.
A spokesman for Varian said the company was never paid a development fee. He did not answer questions about the reason for the development agreement.
28 Hill St.
At about the same time Varian bought Elsa Pooler’s home, an environmental company declared an “imminent hazard” at another house across the railroad tracks, at 28 Hill St.
The house stood at the end of a dead-end street, next to the stream that flowed downhill from the Varian site. An investigation discovered several toxic chemicals in water in the basement sump pump that could potentially migrate into the indoor air. A report said that “immediate remedial measures” were warranted, and this time the state determined that Varian was the one responsible.
Under the oversight of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Varian installed a remediation system in the house designed to protect the residents from toxic chemicals. The company installed sump pumps in the basement with a small blower designed to control potential “vapor migration” in the home, according to reports filed with the state.
The system was in place for 14 years and was inspected every six months by the state. One inspection, in March of 2011, found that the sump pumps were not working properly, “potentially contaminated condensate” was dripping from pipes at several locations, and potentially contaminated vapors were venting from a rusted pipe in the backyard.
“(T)he treatment systems appear to be minimally functional,” the DEP inspector wrote in her report.
In 2015, Varian bought the house for $285,000 and demolished it, with no notification of neighbors. Steven Frederickson, the city’s director of municipal inspections, said homeowners must get a permit from the city to demolish a house but do not need to give a reason, unless the house is considered historically significant.
In a virtual meeting with state and local officials about the Varian cleanup in December, neighbors expressed frustration that a home in their neighborhood could disappear with no explanation.
“The house was demolished overnight,” Sonning Road resident Darin LaPierre said. “Boom, it was gone. I don’t feel very trusting right now.”
Some neighbors recalled seeing workers wearing protective Tyvek suits, respirators and gloves during the demolition and wondered if it had to do with contamination in the house. Eric Worrall, regional director for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, said in an email to neighbors that workers wore the gear to protect them from asbestos, not from what he called the “relatively low levels” of chemicals in the house.
Today, the lot at the end of Hill Street remains vacant, still owned by Varian. An “activity and use limitation” placed on the property says if a new house is built, it must include protective measures “to mitigate potential health risks from vapor intrusion.”
In a statement, Varian said the house had elevated chemical levels because, unlike other houses in the neighborhood, it was built on shallow bedrock.
“After working with the homeowners for many years to ensure the continued environmental safety of the house, when the house came to market, we determined that the best course of action was to purchase and demolish the house,” the company said. “We did not identify similar circumstances in any other homes after extensive testing.”
The family that had lived at 28 Hill St. declined to comment for this story, citing the nondisclosure agreement they signed with Varian.
Jan Schlichtmann, an environmental lawyer from Beverly, said Varian’s strategy of buying and demolishing houses as a way to deal with contamination was not unusual. He said he has seen several instances of other companies doing the same thing.
“I’ve seen this countless times,” Schlichtmann said. “It doesn’t mean it was right, but that’s not exceptional. What happens in these cases is that the homes that appear to be impacted the most are the ones that draw the attention of the company that’s involved.”
Schlichtmann, who is helping residents deal with the Varian contamination, said the demolitions underscore the need for the community to become involved in environmental cleanups. After years with little or no public involvement, neighbors in North Beverly have formed a group to push for new testing and explore other cleanup technologies. Schlichtmann said Varian is now working with residents and acting in “good faith.”
“When the public is involved the companies do better, and when they’re not the companies don’t,” Schlichtmann said. “Left to their own devices the natural inclination is to do the thing that’s more short-sighted than long-sighted.”
Schlichtmann said residents are not ignoring what’s happened in the past, but also need to move forward and cooperate with Varian rather than fight the company.
“What I have learned after more than four decades doing this is we have to be willing to look at the past with clear eyes, but not vindictively and not in a punitive way, because there’s no path forward if we do,” he said.
