DANVERS — Nine developmentally disabled people have now died in intermediate-care facilities and group homes overseen by the state's Department of Developmental Services, officials said this week.
But the agency will not provide a breakdown of exactly where those deaths have occurred, citing medical privacy concerns. Nor will they confirm whether there has been an outbreak at any of them, including the Hogan Regional Center in Danvers, where residents and staff underwent testing last weekend.
"It's scary," said state Rep. Ted Speliotis, whose district includes the facility. He said he is attempting to add language to a bill that would require reporting of numbers from state-run long-term care facilities like Hogan, in addition to the other long-term care facilities in the bill.
As of Tuesday, 276 individuals who live in intermediate care facilities and group homes, and 321 staff members, had tested positive. There are approximately 10,000 individuals living in those facilities in Massachusetts.
A spokesman for the Department of Developmental Services said this week that Hogan is one of three locations where officials are setting up "quarantine" sites for residents of the facility who test positive.
"Given confidentiality concerns, we are only providing aggregate numbers of positive cases (not breaking down by site)," said DDS spokesman Christopher Klaskin in an email.
The agency had tested 560 residents and 611 residents of the facilities, including all of the residents of Hogan Regional and the Wrentham Developmental Center as of Tuesday.
The agency is setting up quarantine sites at both facilities as well as at a facility in Templeton, and assisting in setting up quarantine sites for private vendors who operate the vast majority of group homes, Klaskin said.
Speliotis said he believes that at a minimum, families need to be able to find out if there is an outbreak at a particular facility, whether that's a nursing home, assisted living facility, or a place like Hogan Regional.
The facility, Speliotis said, "houses the most challenged folks, both physically and developmentally. They're challenged and they're vulnerable to disease and to all kinds of issues."
He said he's also been told by officials at DDS that they do not want to breach residents' privacy, a concern he shares when it comes to a smaller setting where a client might be identifiable, but not at the larger state-run facilities.
"We need to have greater transparency," Speliotis said.
