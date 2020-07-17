SALEM — City officials are cracking down on people who don't wear masks.
The city announced Friday that "all persons who are not exempt" will be required to wear masks when going downtown or entering city parks or playgrounds. The order takes effect Saturday, July 18 at 12:01 a.m.
The order affects "all places open to the public, whether indoor or outdoors." It includes all of Salem's B5 zone, known more casually as downtown Salem.
Downtown enforcement is limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. People do not have to wear masks while sitting or laying on the beach, swimming in water, eating or sitting in their vehicles.
Masks are encouraged but not required for children two years or younger. The policy also exempts "persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition" and anyone requiring accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Those violating the order may face fines as a result, per the order.
— Dustin Luca