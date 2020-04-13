Aspiring Eagle Scout takes on challenge of youth suicide prevention

MARBLEHEAD — St. John's Prep senior and Boy Scout Mitchell Robson has taken a difficult path when it comes to his Eagle Scout project, which involves the prevention of youth suicide and the lessening of the stigma around mental health.
The 17-year-old member of Marblehead Troop 79 will hold a webinar on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to educate people on these topics after he lost a friend to suicide in the spring of 2018.
The loss led him to become a volunteer crisis helpline "befriender" with Samaritans. By September 2018, he started working the phones with a weekly shift in Boston after training to do so that summer. He now helps those from around the country who feel depressed, lonely or suicidal. (The COVID-19 pandemic has him responding to texts while he stays at home.)
It was the most "accessible and personal way for me to get involved," said Robson, the son of Lena and Dwight Robson, who has a younger brother, Will.
Following the loss of his friend, Robson wanted to become involved in suicide prevention. Now, he aspires to make his hometown aware of the problem by presenting his prevention efforts as part of a very public Eagle Scout project.
Robson will moderate a webinar Wednesday with a panel of experts focusing on what teens, parents and teachers can do to prevent youth suicide. It was the second-leading cause of death for those aged 15-to-24 in 2017, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Originally, Robson wanted to hold a public forum in town, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large gatherings had him switch gears to an online forum.
Wednesday's panel will include Marblehead police Lt. David Ostrovitz; Jeremiah Mankin, manager, online emotional support and technology/innovation with the Samaritans; Dr. Jeffrey Gold of Gold Direct Care of Marblehead; and Conor Dowley, director of school counseling at St. John's Prep.
Robson, who made it to the final 10 in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2016, said he wants to dispel misconceptions about suicide and mental health, such as the notion that just by talking about suicide puts the idea in people's heads, which "empirically" is not true. He wants there to be less of a stigma around those seeking mental health help, and for people to know that four out of five people who attempt suicide show warning signs, like extreme swings in physical or behavioral health before doing so.
"This is unusual and incredibly important, and Mitchell is obviously someone who appreciates how important this work is and he has truly stepped up to serve," said U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, who plans to give opening remarks.
With social distancing keeping people apart during the COVID-19 pandemic, such information is important, said Moulton, who made mental health a centerpiece of his presidential bid last year. Moulton, an Iraq War Marine Corp veteran, said he knows many veterans who have struggled with feelings of suicide.
Coincidentally, Moulton held a live Facebook event on April 6 with Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. He has also sponsored a bill to make 988 a national mental health hotline.
"To have an ally like Mitchell is an honor," Moulton said.
If you want to participate in Robson's youth suicide prevention webinar, you can register by going to Zoom.us and entering the webinar ID number: 150-472-932, and password: 364721; or you can email Robson at discovertheuniverse@gmail.com.
If you are in crisis, you may call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
