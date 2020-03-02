Assistant director tapped to lead Beverly library

BEVERLY – The Beverly Public Library board of trustees Monday night unanimously selected assistant director Allison Babin as the library’s new director.
Babin, who has worked at the Beverly library since 2011, will replace retiring director Anna Langstaff.
The trustees picked Babin over the other finalist in their search, Rockport Public Library Director Cindy Grove, by a 9-0 vote.
Board member Marshall Handly said both candidates were “tremendously qualified,” but cited Babin’s experience working in the Beverly Public Library as an advantage.
“We have made an investment in Allison over the past few years,” Handly said. “She has filled her position well and has surprised me with the level of innovation she has brought to the position. It’s worth something to me that we don’t have to have a year-long learning curve.”
The trustees interviewed both candidates Monday night before making their decision. Neither one was present when the vote was taken.
Babin has worked in Beverly as an assistant reference librarian, head of young adult services, and her current role as assistant director, which she assumed in 2017. She has a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s degree in library and information science, both from the University of Pittsburgh.
Babin grew up in Connecticut and moved to this area to work at the Beverly Public Library.
During her interview Monday night, she said her work as a librarian is “very deeply connected to what I care about in the world.”
“I hope it shines through that I’m really passionate about the library,” she told the trustees. “It’s a huge, huge part of my life. I would bring total dedication to the job.”
Grove has been the director of the Rockport Public Library since 2015. She has also worked at libraries in Tewksbury and Ipswich. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in library and information science from Simmons College.
Board member Mary Buhrle said she was impressed with the feedback that the search committee received from library staff regarding Babin.
“It was just extraordinary,” Buhrle said. “They all respect her. They all called her kind. They said she listens.”
“There wasn’t a single negative remark,” added board member Myron Schirer-Suter.
Board member Ivy Mahan said Babin will face a learning curve in some areas, but added, “She’s going to come in and run a very smooth operation because this operation is running smooth.”
Babin’s hiring is subject to a contract agreement with the city.
Langstaff has worked at the Beverly Public Library for 35 years, the last three as director. She is retiring in April. Her salary is $91,106.
The Beverly Public Library has a main library at 32 Essex St., a Beverly Farms branch at 24 Vine St., and a bookmobile. The system loans more than 350,000 items annually to about 27,000 regular borrowers, according to its website.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
