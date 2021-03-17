MIDDLETON — At least one person was badly injured after a vehicle crash about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of 76 Lake St.
Responders were working to free the operator with a hydraulic extrication tool. It was unclear whether more than one vehicle was involved.
According to a Northeast Mass Fire/EMS Alert, a second occupant may have been ejected from the bed of a truck.
Lake Street is a relatively straight two-lane stretch of road that runs westward from Route 114 along the north shore of Middleton Pond.
The road is interrupted, however, by an S-curve that begins gradually on the east and tightens significantly before straightening out some 50 yards short of the driveway to 76 Lake St.
The direction of travel is not known.
The Salem News was unable to reach Middleton police for further information.