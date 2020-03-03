SALEM — If Salem State University had the power to nominate a Democrat to run against President Donald Trump this fall, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would be the clear choice.
At least that's how the rice grains went.
"It's a pretty heavy Bernie campus, from a lot of polls in my classes," said Daniel Mulcare, chairperson of the university's political science department. "There's this thing downstairs, in the cafeteria right now, where you can throw rice into a cup for your preferred candidate, and Sanders is by far the one with the most rice in it. it isn't even close."
Voters across the North Shore hit the polls on Super Tuesday, as 14 states including Massachusetts hold presidential primaries.
The Democratic Party's attempt to narrow the field of candidates, and its actions in Trump's recent impeachment trial, has been a focus of attention at Salem State.
"I do have eclectic students who don't fit a mold," said Kani Sathasivan, a political science professor and adviser of the university's new College Republicans student club. "Basically all the students tend to be Democrat or Democrat-leaning, but my students have been very surprising. The majority of them have always been saying, 'I'm a solid Democrat, but I think this impeachment thing is a horrible mistake. It's alienating people.'"
The support for Sanders isn't necessarily surprising, as the senator enjoys popularity with younger voters.
At the same time, Mulcare explained, students are watching the election's dynamics, particularly now that Democratic candidates like former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar have dropped out of the race and backed former Vice President Joe Biden. The power move slights frontrunner Sanders, as well as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who remain in the running.
"I think (Bloomberg) will put himself in a position to influence who gets the nod, but that's again going to highlight this tension in the party between who controls it with the money and who's building things with grassroots," Mulcare said. "It's going to get ugly, potentially, if the person with the most delegates doesn't get the nomination."
Democratic candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the party's nomination. But there are some complications, Mulcare said.
"I'm expecting Sanders to have a significant delegate lead, and one that probably can't be made up by any other candidate," he said. "But the question is whether he gets the majority of delegates — and that won't be clear, and that will set up all these questions of who's going to be the nominee, and the effect that's going to have on the Democratic Party for the next generation."
There's also the fast pace of the race to take into account.
"I keep telling my students, and I told my class this morning, that every day or two... I don't know how many news cycles there are," Mulcare said. "And everything that has happened since South Carolina? It's just bombshell after bombshell of things happening, and all of the assumptions about the race being reworked."
So how does a professor plan lessons around a rapidly changing race?
"There are touchstones. I know Super Tuesday is coming," Mulcare said. "But if you had asked me on Thursday what we'd talk about this Thursday, it would probably be that Sanders has a commanding lead, and that's it. And everyone was blown away with South Carolina, and the people dropping out has changed the narrative."
Sathasivan said he enjoys a course lineup that focuses more on the less contentious world of international relations. So from his right-leaning perspective — though Sathasivan added that he's a registered independent with conservative-aligned views — the focus for Republican students is on socialism.
"The most politically active ones out there are probably looking to see if there's evidence the Democratic Party has become the new Socialist party, things like that, and seeing how Sanders performs," he said. "But for the Trump campaign? They're a separate animal. They're probably looking in a purely practical way: they're looking more from a tactical standpoint for the fall campaign. What are the weaknesses to be exposed for any of these candidates?"
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.