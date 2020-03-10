MIDDLETON — A Peabody man faces numerous charges after police say he led them on a pursuit, only to get away and pull into the parking lot of a Lynnfield restaurant where a state police training was wrapping up.
Kristofor Vukaj, 34, of Baldwin Street in Peabody, was charged Tuesday with operating under the influence of drugs, failure to stop for police, speeding, a marked lanes violation, driving to endanger and other traffic charges.
Vukaj was arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon in Salem District Court, said Essex District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball, and bail was set at $500. Vukaj was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free and to undergo random drug and alcohol screening. He was also ordered not to drive without a license.
The ordeal started at 10 a.m. Tuesday, when Middleton police officer Robert Smith came upon a car at Ipswich River canoe landing on South Main Street (Route 114), near Danvers.
Middleton police Sgt. Matt Armitage said Smith found the car running and the driver's seat reclined, and there was a towel over the car's window. Smith went to check on the well-being of the driver, who, according to Armitage, was confused and disoriented. The driver gave a license to Smith, then rolled up the window and took off eastbound on Route 114 toward Danvers, Armitage said.
Armitage said the driver then got onto Route 1 south and pulled into the parking lot of 8 Newbury St., which includes the Danvers Registry of Motor Vehicles. He then sped off down Route 1 south, and police decided to call off the chase. Armitage said he did not know how fast the driver was going, but it was "speeding in excess of the legal limit."
Some time after police called off the chase, the car pulled into the lot of Loui's Roast Beef and Pizza at 470 Broadway in Lynnfield, where state police happened to be debriefing in the parking lot after finishing up a training exercise.
"He got caught that way," said Armitage of the driver, who was identified as Vukaj. State police did a courtesy booking.
