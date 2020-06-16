DANVERS — A smoky attic fire drove a Donegal Lane family into the street shortly before dinnertime Tuesday night.
The fire was called in about 5:30 p.m., and firefighters were on scene at the 1 1/2-story white cape-style home at 5 Donegal Lane within minutes said fire Capt. Kenneth Reardon Jr.
He said heavy smoke was already pouring from beneath the eaves when they arrived, and the young family of four was waiting outside.
Firefighters made their way to the second floor, where flames from the attic had not penetrated, and pulled down the ceilings and cut holes in the roof to access the fire above and vent the heat and smoke.
Reardon said the blaze was relatively easy to extinguish, and it took only 30 to 45 minutes to knock down the flames. Firefighters spent another hour-and-a-half to extinguish embers and clean up before they were able to return to the station.
Because the fire remained primarily in the attic, the heaviest damage was confined to that space and to the roof. The second floor was also heavily damaged, primarily by smoke and water.
Reardon said the first floor sustained only minor smoke and water damages, so far as he could determine. He said it appeared the roof would have to be replaced, and major repairs made to the second floor.
The family, consisting of a mother, father, 5-year-old and an infant, will have to find other lodgings while repairs are being made.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by a two-man team of Danvers fire investigators, along with the electrical inspector, the three of whom were already sifting through the ashes for the cause.
There were no injuries among firefighters or family members.
Reardon said Danvers firefighters were assisted on the scene by engines from Beverly, Peabody and Topsfield.