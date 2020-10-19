Auction of Pete Frates' 'cool stuff' to benefit foundation

BEVERLY — When Pete Frates was inspiring the world with his battle against ALS, he was also collecting some pretty cool stuff, like the David Ortiz jersey he wore to the Red Sox star's retirement celebration at Fenway Park.
Many of those items from Frates' personal collection will now be auctioned off to benefit the Pete Frates Family Foundation, which assists ALS patients and their families with the cost of home health care.
The online auction will be hosted at www.kbksports.com. It will start Tuesday and end Friday at 4 p.m.
"The best part of this is that the money is going to a fantastic cause that's obviously near and dear to our hearts," said John Frates, Pete's father. "Knowing that it's helping people in need is what's important."
Pete Frates, of Beverly, died on Dec. 9 after a long battle against ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurological disease. He inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge and helped raise millions of dollars for research against the fatal disease.
Frates was a top athlete at St. John's Prep and Boston College, where he captained the baseball team, and many people throughout the sports world responded when he was spreading the word about ALS and the need to find a cure. He was honored by the Red Sox and Bruins, among other teams.
Among the items to be auctioned off are the jersey that Frates wore while playing professional baseball in Germany; an authentic Boston Bruins jersey given to him when he was an honorary banner captain for a playoff game in 2018; and a baseball bat presented to Frates at the 2012 Old-Time Baseball game, the last baseball game he ever played in.
"Getting to go through all of the many, many things that Pete kept hold of, we were able to remember each and every piece of Pete's past: who he got this baseball from, or why he was given this jersey, or where we were when he got this or that," John Frates said.
One of the coolest items, according to John Frates, is a hockey stick from former Boston College hockey star and current Calgary Flame Johnny Gaudreau that he used to swing at a 90 mph pitch during a charity game for ALS.
"He autographed the stick and gave it to Pete, who always fancied himself as a hockey player," John Frates said.
Jon Goode, the CEO of KBK Sports, said about 50 items will be up for auction, all of them sports-related. Each item is authenticated with a Pete Frates #3 Hologram to ensure it came directly from the Frates family, he said.
"We're thrilled to be able to help out the family," Goode said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly. Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey contributed to this story.