Audubon expands role of Ipswich Sanctuary director  

IPSWICH — As part of Mass Audubon’s pledge to become a more effective, efficient, and responsive organization, the conservation nonprofit has named Dr. Amy Weidensaul as director of Mass Audubon North Shore.
In this role, Weidensaul will continue to oversee Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary (where she has been director for the last two years), as well as Joppa Flats Education Center in Newburyport, Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Rowley, Straitsmouth Island Wildlife Sanctuary in Rockport, Eastern Point Wildlife Sanctuary in Gloucester, Kettle Island in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Endicott Wildlife Sanctuary in Wenham, Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary in Marblehead, and Nahant Thicket Wildlife Sanctuary in Nahant.
She will also work with former Joppa Flats director David Moon, who, in his new role as community science and coastal resilience manager for the North Shore, is focusing on the Great Marsh and coastal communities in Essex County, including projects to address climate and ecological management-related goals.
He will also continue to offer adult birding programs throughout the region, especially at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.
Before joining Mass Audubon in 2018, Weidensaul worked for National Audubon Society for nearly 20 years, managing a 1,000-acre sanctuary in Maryland and more recently overseeing conservation and education programs throughout Pennsylvania. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of New Hampshire, a master's in education from Lehigh University in nonprofit leadership, and a doctorate in environmental studies from Antioch University.
