Autistic man charged in indecent assaults will move to group home 

BEVERLY — A Beverly man with mental and physical disabilities, found incompetent to stand trial on indecent assault and battery charges, is expected to be released on Tuesday to a Boston group home.
Jonathan Jutras, 21, has spent a year and a half at the Middleton Jail, where he contracted COVID-19 and a severe skin infection, and suffered exploitation and bullying, his family has said.
Jutras, born three months premature in 1999, suffers from chronic lung issues and a congenital hip condition for which he is need of further surgery. He is also diagnosed with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder.
But a combination of factors — including a shortage of supervised group homes for young adults involved in the criminal justice system and a dispute between Jutras's mother and his court-appointed attorney over a potential placement in a home with older men — led to Jutras remaining held there.
The Salem News reported on the situation in October. As the story was going to press, several steps were being taken to address the situation. Among them was the appointment of a new guardian for Jutras, after his mother was found to have a conflict of interest because she was listed as a victim in her son's prior cases.
On Monday, Judge Carol Ann Fraser approved a plan, agreed upon by Jutras's lawyer and the Essex County District Attorney's office and probation department, which will allow Jutras to live in a group home operated by Community Resources for Justice.
The placement took months to secure.
Jutras was arrested in May 2019 after an incident in the Gage Street Playground in which he pulled down the pants of one boy and put his face into the crotches of two other boys, all of them half his age.
Jutras insisted to police he was playing "truth or dare."
At the time of his arrest, Jutras was on probation in prior assaultive and destruction cases, primarily involving members of his family.
The case may never get to a jury. Doctors hired by the defense and by the prosecution to evaluate Jutras have found that he is not competent to stand trial. The Essex County District Attorney's office is not challenging the findings.
Jutras is one of a number of defendants caught in a type of legal limbo — charged with serious crimes but unable to meaningfully understand or participate in their trials and thus incompetent.
Prosecutors in the Essex District Attorney's office said last fall that they would support Jutras's release to a program if it was found to be secure.
Christian Schiavone, a spokesman for Community Resources for Justice, said the program, called Sargent House, provides individualized services for men aged 18 to 22 who have mental health and intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The program has been in operation since 2010. Residents take part in programs to develop skills and goals, but also develop behaviors including self-control.
There are eight other residents at the home, Jutras's lawyer said. Jutras will be supervised on a one-to-one basis initially.
"The services and level of supervision vary depending on each resident’s individual needs and can include full-time staff support when they’re out in the community," Schiavone said in an email.
Grace Edwards, who represents Jutras in the indecent assault and battery case, told the judge that the program has experience working with individuals with autism.
Jutras will still be under court supervision. He will wear a GPS monitoring bracelet that will alert a probation officer if he leaves Boston or enters the city of Beverly, and will be subject to a curfew. He cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, cannot use social media, and must remain compliant with his mental health treatment, including medication and counseling.
Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told the judge that she's spoken directly with the parents of two of the boys, and has left two messages for a third parent.
Jutras is barred from contacting them in any way.
Any violation of the conditions could land him back in custody. Fraser ordered that any violation by Jutras must immediately be reported not only to a probation officer but to the district attorney's office.
The case will remain open so that the court can still have some authority over Jutras.
Don Martel, a therapist for Jutras who has also acted as an advocate for the family, said in a message that the program is along the lines of what he had wanted to start for Jutras and other young adults.
