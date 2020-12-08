PEABODY — Residents will see the lowest average increase in their property taxes in several years, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to a plan that would increase the average residential tax bill by $76.30, or 1.7%. Commercial property taxes will see an average decrease of about $745.
“If there was ever a year to lessen the burden on our taxpayers, I think we can all agree 2020 is that year,” Bettencourt said during the council's annual tax classification meeting. “Certainly our residents are struggling, dealing with so much uncertainty trying to navigate their lives the best they can.”
Councilors voted in favor of the plan recommended by Bettencourt and the city’s Finance Director Mike Gingras, setting the residential property tax rate at $10.49 per thousand dollars of valuation and the commercial tax rate at $22.20 per thousand dollars.
Gingras explained that residential property values in Peabody have increased significantly over the past few years. This year was no exception, with property values increasing by an average of 4.53%, bringing the average home value in Peabody up to $439,000.
In order to offset what would have been a much larger tax hike on homeowners, city finance officials proposed taking $1.5 million from the city’s “rainy day" or reserve fund.
“It's certainly raining harder than it ever has been,” Bettencourt said. “This is the biggest storm I think we've had in many decades and maybe in our lifetimes.”
Bettencourt preemptively countered those who might ask why he didn't recommend taking more money out of the city’s emergency fund.
“Part of responsible governing is to plan ahead. Unfortunately these rainy days are going to last a while,” he said, adding that the financial ramifications of the pandemic will not last for only a year. “This is a multi-year — two, three, potentially longer — financial problem for cities and towns.”
Bettencourt said the city's tax proposal “offers much needed relief for our taxpayers while maintaining the fiscal prudence to see us through these difficult days and years ahead.”
The city needs to plan to potentially dip into the emergency fund again in future years, he noted. Peabody is finishing 2020 with a $3.6 million revenue shortfall, Bettencourt said — $2.4 million of which still needs to be paid over the next two years.
While the average residential tax bill is expected to go up, Gingras said 40% of homeowners will see a decrease in their tax bill. He said 70% will see an increase of $150 or less. He added that 78% of commercial tax bills will be less than last year.
“We are still really at the bottom of the list when it comes to the average tax bill,” Gingras said, adding that tax bills in Peabody are comparable to those in Methuen, Lynn and Haverhill.
