SALEM — The Witch City's history and culture has made a triumphant return to its largest cultural institution.
The Peabody Essex Museum will launch two Salem-centered attractions on Saturday, Sept. 26 — a Salem Witch Trials exhibit that runs until next April and Salem Stories, a rotating effort pulling in a field of curators and subjects to spotlight different parts of the city's identity.
The two exhibits are some of the first in the museum to be solely focused on Salem under the leadership of Brian Kennedy, who joined the institution as executive director in 2019 and committed to bring a greater hometown focus to the centuries-old museum. That focus began last September with the inclusion of a smaller exhibit focusing on Nathaniel Hawthorne within the museum's new wing.
"Salem Witch Trials and Salem Stories came together essentially at the same moment," said Karina Corrigan, associate director of collections and the museum's curator of Asian export art. "Brian Kennedy came in last July and was interested in learning more about the city he was joining."
Corrigan explained that local history wasn't something you could easily glean from the museum's existing galleries.
The new Salem Witch Trials exhibit has a prominent spot in the overall museum experience, located off the main atrium and filling out the first exhibit hall that guests come across after the reception desk and coat check.
But this isn't simply a retelling of the events that would give Salem its notorious reputation — a lesson one might get from visiting one of Salem's many memorials to the Witch Trials.
"Fifty thousand people were executed in Europe for witchcraft, but Cologne, Germany, isn't seen as the witchcraft capital of the world. Salem is, and 25 people lost their lives here," said Dan Lipcan, head librarian of Phillips Library and curator for the exhibit. "There's a religious and social context for it, a historical one, and we start the exhibit off with the Malleus Maleficarum."
The famous religious text, written in 1486, represents "the foundational witch-hunting manual" that fueled the witch hysteria prior to the events of 1692, Lipcan explained. An authentic copy of the book is on display just around the corner from 25 names printed on one of the hall's walls — Salem's 19 accused witches killed by hanging, a 20th pressed to death, and five others connected to the trials who died in prison.
"The witchcraft stuff hasn't been on view since 1992 — the last exhibition was Days of Judgment," Lipcan said. "2020 is a great year to bring it out in my opinion, and I think Brian's as well. We're trying to help people make the connections between what the circumstances were then and 2020, to make the point that there are so many parallels here, that there are so many things we can learn from 1692."
Salem Stories, meanwhile, presents Salem in a totally different fashion.
It builds a tour of city history through the alphabet, with one subject on display for each of the 26 letters. It begins with "Always Indigenous," a spotlight on the city's roots before being named Salem in 1629, with artifacts and examples of local indigenous culture on display. G goes to "Game On," spotlighting Salem's history with Parker Brothers, and H is reserved for Hawthorne... Sophia Hawthorne, that is.
"Nathaniel Hawthorne takes up all the air in the room," Corrigan said, "so we wanted to spotlight her individually." That display notes Sophia's stature as an accomplished painter and illustrator in her own right, as well as a strong supporter of her husband's work.
The letter M honors famous Salem woodworker Samuel McIntire, N tells the story of the North Shore Community Development Coalition, and W captures "Wonder Women" — both the women who have played major roles in Salem over the last 400 years and those doing it today. A video alongside a painting depicting philanthropist Caroline Emmerton also presents video of Mayor Kim Driscoll, Robyn Burns at the Salem Pantry, and many other women helping to lead the city today.
X, meanwhile, is reserved for "XO, Love from the Willows." It spotlights the historic park by Juniper Point and includes a 1945 "Kiss-O-Meter" machine that spent decades in the Willows arcades.
Salem Stories is expected to run for more than a year, with individual letters rotating out over time to bring new stories to the museum, according to Corrigan.
"One of the things that's wonderful about this is that it's identifying, for us, the stories we want to continue telling," she said. "What are the kind of works that we need to be adding to the collection now that aren't in the collections? That will help us tell future stories, broader stories, in Salem."
