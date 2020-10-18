Bail posted by fund for sex offender to remain in place

SALEM — A Melrose man with a history of lewd conduct will remain free on the $30,000 bail posted by an activist group last summer while he awaits trial in his latest case.
Tyler Jacquard, 34, who is now classified as a level 3 sex offender, deemed at high risk of re-offending, was arraigned Wednesday in Salem Superior Court on a subsequent offense open and gross lewdness charge — a crime that carries a potential three-year prison term. He pleaded not guilty.
Jacquard was allegedly at a Lynnfield shopping center in June when a woman saw and filmed him masturbating in his car, near a group of girls. He was indicted in August, moving his case to Superior Court.
He has prior open and gross lewdness convictions in 2015 and 2015. He also had been charged with entering dormitories at Beverly’s Endicott College, but prosecutors were forced to drop the case last year due to insufficient identification procedures.
During Wednesday’s arraignment before Judge Thomas Drechsler, prosecutor Christina Ronan and Jacquard’s public defender, Kristen Graves, asked that Jacquard’s bail, initially set at $50,000 but later reduced to $30,000 during an appeal called a “bail review,” remain in place.
What did not come up during the hearing was the source of the money that was used to post Jacquard’s bail: the Massachusetts Bail Fund.
The group, formed in 2013, opposes all forms of cash bail. Until this year, it had a $500 limit on the amount of bail it could afford to post, due to a lack of funds.
Court records show that on July 21, the organization’s bail administrator, Michael Cox, posted the $30,000 bail at Peabody District Court.
It was one of a number of high cash bails posted by the organization last summer, drawing attention — and criticism — to the group, which last January received the Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice.
The organization has labeled the criticism as “attacks” and called news coverage of those cases where bail was posted part of a “broader right-wing attack on bail funds nationwide that use fearmongering to prop up a white supremacist institution rightfully under scrutiny.”
The organization did not respond to messages seeking comment left by The Salem News.
According to figures provided by the Massachusetts Trial Court Department of Research and Planning, 80.7% (or 4 out of every 5) people facing criminal charges in Massachusetts are released without having to post any bail.
Of the remaining group, 3.2% of defendants were detained without bail. The rest, 16%, had a cash bail set for them. Of that 16%, 85.4% of the bails set were set at $5,000 or less.
That’s the group the Bail Fund had primarily sought to assist — indigent defendants who were unable to come up with even the most nominal amounts of bail, and who, as a result, were at risk of losing housing, jobs, custody of children and other severe consequences.
Jacquard, and some of the other high-profile releases on bail last summer, fall into a small group — about 1% of all defendants in criminal cases — who are held on bails that are $25,000 and above.
The decision of the Bail Fund to post Jacquard’s bail in July was first reported by Boston25 News in August.
In the weeks and months after the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others sparked nationwide demonstrations, bail funds received a large number of donations.
But after, it was learned that the funds were being used to post bail for accused violent offenders, including $85,000 for a man charged in a shooting and $15,000 for a convicted sex offender awaiting trial on a new rape charge, who, after his release, allegedly raped another woman.
Some — including some defense lawyers — questioned those choices, citing the group’s prior cap on bail amounts. In a lengthy written response to critics in August, the group said it would sometimes choose to exceed the cap in certain cases.
The organization’s website now says that in addition to the $5,000 cap, it is only accepting referrals during the first half of the month — potentially limiting the number of lower-level defendants who can receive help.
Jacquard will be required to follow agreed-upon conditions that include house arrest and a GPS bracelet, and an order that he stay away from Lynnfield MarketStreet and the witnesses while the case is pending.
