SALEM — Gov. Charlie Baker celebrated Salem’s use of outdoor spaces downtown during an event at the Olde Main Street Pub on Tuesday.
Baker visited Salem to discuss and celebrate the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Shared Streets and Spaces program.
The program provides towns and cities grants between $5,000 and $300,000 to “quickly implement or expand improvements to sidewalks, curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots in support of public health, safe mobility and renewed commerce in their communities,” according to the state’s website.
Salem received two of these grants. Haverhill, Lynn, Malden and Arlington are also among the grant recipients.
Baker celebrated Salem’s use of this grant money and said downtown establishments, including restaurants and retail establishments, now have more opportunities to reach customers and patrons.
“At the same time, people have been able to use this to enhance walking and biking in downtown areas as well as access in many cases to public schools,” Baker said. “It is a terrific program.”
Mayor Kim Driscoll said she hopes many of the changes the city made during the coronavirus pandemic will be permanent.
“Several people have commented that they feel like they are in Europe,” she said. “All these piazzas and places that used to house cars and parking are now places where people are eating, and dining, and enjoying coffee and just getting outside and being together, something that is really hard to do during COVID.”
Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack pointed out that the grant allows many restaurants, such as the Olde Main Street Pub where this event was held, would likely not be able to do business during the pandemic without the sidewalk extension and other projects made possible by the grant.
“This is not a space that is particularly well laid out for indoor table dining,” Pollack said, pointing to the narrow room inside the pub, “but it is important businesses like this be able to serve their communities and keep their folks employed.”
She added, “This helps the restaurant and the broader Salem community.”
