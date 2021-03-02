BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has extended a ban on utilities from shutting off service to consumers who are behind on their bills during the pandemic.
The move continues a state Department of Public Utilities order from last March that banned electric, natural gas and water companies from disconnecting service during the state of emergency. Baker's order extends the ban until July 1 for residential, commercial and industrial utility customers.
Public Utilities Chairman Matthew Nelson said the extension will "ensure continued reliable gas and electric service while protecting residents that are struggling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Nelson urged consumers who are having trouble paying their bills "to be aware of protections and to contact their utility company for assistance."
The DPU order says utilities can begin informing customers of overdue balances, which was prohibited under a previous order. But the companies must provide customers with repayment programs and debt-forgiveness options.
The extension of the ban comes as unpaid utility bills have piled up in the aftermath of the pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of homeowners and businesses in Massachusetts racking up record levels of debt.
A report last month by the Boston-based National Consumer Law Center found the number of utility customers who've fallen 90 days behind on their bills more than doubled from November 2019 to November 2020, with their collective debts now totaling more than $735 million.
The largest hole is widening beneath small-business owners, whose debt grew from $18 million to $41 million during that time period, according to the report.
Residential arrearages increased from $194 million to $351 million, the report noted. The average customer owes at least $214.
Charlie Harak, a senior attorney at the law center and co-author of the report, praised the Baker administration's decision to extend the ban.
"This is an important and very positive development for utility consumers," he said. "It will give them a little more breathing room to catch up on their overdue utility bills."
He said the state's ongoing prohibition on disconnections will be "particularly beneficial" for school-age children who are still learning remotely.
Harak said the state stands to get more than $150 million for fuel assistance programs from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package being debated by Congress, which can be used to help reduce utility debts.
"There could be a lot more money available for the state," he said. "So pushing the date back provides breathing room while we wait for more federal funds."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
