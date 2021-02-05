SALEM — Gov. Charlie Baker pushed back Thursday against calls from school superintendents and teachers' unions to move educators up on the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.
Baker said he wants to first ensure those at highest risk of death get the vaccines, adding, "I don't apologize for that."
"Teachers are in the first group of what I would describe as other employees, essential workers," Baker said during a visit Thursday morning to Salem's Bentley Academy Innovation School. "Depending upon how quickly we get folks who are 75 plus and 65 plus and folks with multiple comorbidities in the system, they come right after."
"But it's hard for me to understand when we look at the data and we talk to the experts that we should be organizing this in a way that's any different than what we've said," said Baker. "I think we've set it up with the right priorities."
Baker, who is promoting efforts to re-open classrooms across the state, toured the school with Mayor Kim Driscoll and Bentley principal Elizabeth Rogers, state Education Secretary James Peyser, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.
About 70% of Bentley's 321 students are back in classrooms at least part of the time, a spokeswoman for the school district said.
Bentley started the school year with remote learning, as officials worked to improve the HVAC systems in the building and make other adjustments. The lunch program, for instance, was set up to deliver meals to classrooms rather than have everyone gather in the cafeteria — something Driscoll pointed out during the press conference that followed the tour.
"They can see that it is possible to do this," said Driscoll. "We know that the governor has been a strong supporter of getting kids back to school."
She acknowledged, however, that it's been hard on teachers who are still working with remote students as well.
"That means extra work for staff, extra work for principals, extra work for everybody, but I think it speaks to the spirit of our students and our families," said the mayor. She went on to say that for many of the families the school serves, families facing economic disadvantages and often working "on the front lines" as essential employees, in-person learning has been "both a need and a comfort."
Baker acknowledged that it is an "exceptionally challenging period of time" for teachers, and offered praise for the educators he encountered during his tour.
He cited one example of a teacher who was working with what she calls "roomers and Zoomers."
"She was using what I would describe as an incredibly creative set of performance and theatrics to reach both of those groups at the same time," said Baker. He said that "the creativity and imagination she was bringing to it spoke to something that I think is critical to all of the work being done here in Salem and in other places, which is the universal desire to find a way to make it work, and I think in may ways the fact that Salem has found a path that makes it possible for kids and families that want to be in person to be in person and for those families that don't want to be in person to still have the ability to learn."
Baker said with the goals of preserving lives and protecting the health care system in mind, he and his advisers came to the conclusion that health care and congregate care workers, people living in those settings and the elderly needed the vaccine as soon as possible — a strategy, he said, was working to increase the number of beds available in hospitals and bring down the number of cases in those facilities.
"The next group we want to make sure get vaccinated are first responders," Baker said. "They're walking into situations each and every day where they have no idea who or what they're dealing with relative to COVID."
Both Baker and Superintendent Stephen Zrike said increased availability of testing will also protect educators working in classrooms.
About 120 schools and school districts have signed on to a testing initiative to look for the presence of COVID-19, and Zrike said students at Bentley will soon be getting weekly tests.
The testing that has been underway has already allowed school officials in Salem to identify and quarantine a handful of asymptomatic cases.
Zrike called the testing "another layer of mitigation" beyond the HVAC improvements, personal protective equipment and social distancing taking place.
