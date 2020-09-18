BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker got a flu shot at a Roslindale CVS on Thursday and said it will be critical for Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated against the flu this fall to prevent overburdening the state's health care system with the flu and COVID-19, which share many symptoms.
The governor said health care workers began talking with his team about a month ago about what it would mean to have flu activity peak at the same time as a second surge of COVID-19 cases.
This year's surge happened in April, after the bulk of activity associated with the last flu season.
"The point they made to us at that time was from a diagnostic point of view, from a care delivery point of view, from a capacity point of view, having the flu and COVID-19 surge in the commonwealth at exactly the same time would be an incredibly difficult situation for them to manage their way through and they urged us to step up our game - which is already pretty good relative to most of the states around the country - on flu vaccines," Baker said.
Baker said he understands that there are people who are angry about his executive order mandating that students in Massachusetts, from pre-school to college, and kids who participate in child care programs, must get their flu vaccine by the end of the year. But he appealed to those people by telling them to think of the health care workers lauded as heroes in the spring and what a bad flu season would mean for them.
"I would just say to all of those folks in Massachusetts who admire, respect and appreciate the heroic work that was done by so many people in our health care community last spring, that for them and for yourselves, you should go out and get a flu vaccine this year so that you and they can feel confident that as they deal with respiratory issues this fall and the potential of a second surge, more and more people in Massachusetts will have protected themselves from having the flu pile on top of a potential second surge associated with COVID," the governor said.
As of the week ending Sept. 5, Massachusetts was showing "minimal" influenza-like illness activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Officials have said it is best to get a flu shot by the end of October since flu activity generally picks up in the late fall. In three-quarters of the 36 flu seasons from 1982–83 through 2017–18, peak flu activity has not occurred until January or later, the CDC said.
"While it's not possible to say with certainty what will happen in the fall and winter, CDC believes it's likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading. In this context, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever," the CDC wrote on its website. "CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older get a yearly flu vaccine."
