Baker has no plans to lift mask mandate

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker says he is not planning to lift a statewide mask mandate even as other New England states ease the restrictions.
On Thursday, Baker said he is keeping an eye on the data and talking with experts about further easing pandemic-related rules, but he isn't prepared to take that step yet.
"We continue to talk to our medical advisory board and track the CDC guidance," he told reporters. "For now, people need to continue to follow the rules and guidance."
Baker hinted, however, that a decision on the mask mandate could come by the end of the month, but cautioned that the battle against the virus isn't over.
"I think it's important that we move at a pace to make sure the reopening process we pursue is consistent with the guidance and recommendations we're getting from the experts and it doesn't create a bounce in the wrong direction," he said. "So the answer is you're going to have to wait and see."
Baker's reluctance to ease the mask mandate comes amid pressure from conservative groups and as other states take steps to lift the restrictions.
Last week, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu lifted a statewide mask mandate, citing the state's declining COVID-19 cases and rising numbers of vaccinated people.
Sununu said the state still encourages people to wear masks when they can't socially distance and "won't limit or prevent the ability of private businesses and local cities and towns from requiring masks."
Meanwhile, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, said he will also be easing the state's outdoor mask mandate on May 7, along with lifting other pandemic-related restrictions.
And Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, also a Democrat, has hinted that masks might not be required outdoors under his plans to lift the state's COVID-19 restrictions by May 19.
"Probably we are going to require indoor masking a little bit longer — unless you are vaccinated — in a crowded public place," Lamont told reporters on Monday.
Massachusetts moved into the first step of the fourth — and final — stage of the state’s reopening plan beginning last month, which allows large entertainment and sports venues to reopen and increases gathering limits. Private gathering limits remain at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
Baker has faced pressure from conservatives to lift the mask mandate and other remaining restrictions, with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations dropping in Massachusetts and more than 2.1 million residents vaccinated.
"Those in our most vulnerable populations who want a vaccine now have that protection and with vaccines available to everyone as of Monday, it’s time to start taking steps back to normal," Paul Craney, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said in a statement.
The governor has shrugged off those arguments, saying he will be relying on the data and medical experts to decide when to lift the remaining restrictions.
"It's really important for people to understand we are not done with COVID," Baker said Thursday. "We will probably not be completely done with COVID for quite a while."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
