PEABODY — Governor Charlie Baker is not considering changing the state’s mask guidelines at this time, he said at an event Monday in Peabody.
At the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School gym, Baker said his administration strongly recommends unvaccinated individuals and individuals with preexisting conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19, wear masks when in indoor public spaces. Vaccinated people, he said, should be able to choose whether or not they want to wear a mask.
“The fact that so many people in Massachusetts have been vaccinated — and that is a real tribute to the enthusiasm that the people of this Commonwealth show to getting vaccinated — has put us in a dramatically different place than many other states across this country,” he said. “I hope and pray that many other states move as aggressively as the people in Massachusetts have moved to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are the pathway out of this pandemic, period. And I can't tell you how grateful I am — and I know I speak for the lieutenant governor and everyone on our team — that so many people in Massachusetts see that and have stood up and gotten vaccinated and encouraged their friends and colleagues to do the same.”
Baker noted that his administration strongly recommends schools consider requiring children under the age of 12 to wear a mask when school resumes.
“That is because there is not a vaccine currently available for that population. There will be at some point hopefully this fall, but there is not at this time. Those kids, we believe, should be masked up until they have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Baker said, adding that despite the recommendation, it is up to individual districts to make those decisions on masks.
Middle and high school students, he recommended, should wear a mask if they are unvaccinated.
“We pay a lot of attention to the data associated with case counts and hospitalizations and the tragedies associated with the loss of life, but you can't look at...Massachusetts and look at our vaccination rate, our hospitalization rate, and compare it to where the rest of the country is,” Baker said, explaining why he isn't considering mandating masks be worn indoors in public spaces again.
“The rest of the country at this point is averaging a hospitalization rate on a per capita basis that is many times the hospitalization rate here in...Massachusetts. The same goes with case counts,” said Baker.
