SWAMPSCOTT — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated two people with North Shore ties as administrative judges at the state agency that oversees workers compensation disputes, his office announced on Friday.
If confirmed, Karen Fabiszewski of Swampscott would serve a six-year term as Administrative Law Judge of the Industrial Accidents Reviewing Board, and former Essex County prosecutor Timothy Dooling of Natick would serve a six-year term as an Administrative Judge of the Industrial Accidents Board.
“Throughout her career, Attorney Fabiszewski has demonstrated a meaningful commitment to public service and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and is well suited to serve as an Administrative Law Judge,” said Baker in a press release announcing her nomination. He also offered praise for Dooling and a third nominee, Michael Sherry, for their "significant experience in the public and private sectors."
The three would be among 21 administrative judges who handle disputes over workers comp claims.
Fabiszewski has worked for the agency for 20 years, most recently as director of the Workers Compensation Trust Fund. Prior to that she was an attorney for the state Labor Relations Commission. She is a graduate of Salem State University and Suffolk University Law School and also has a degree in public administration from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Timothy Dooling has worked in the public sector for two decades, most recently as general counsel and deputy auditor for state auditor Suzanne Bump, who is not seeking reelection. Early in his career he spent several years as a prosecutor in Essex County, before moving on to stints as general counsel for several state agencies, including the Parole Board. He's a graduate of University of Massachusetts and New England Law.
Judicial nominations go before the Governor's Council for approval. Fabiszewski's hearing before the council took place Wednesday. Dooling's hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30.
