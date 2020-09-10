Baker order will allow arcades to reopen

SALEM — The arcade machines are returning to Bit Bar.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Thursday plans to sign a pair of executive orders dealing with outdoor dining and arcade reopenings. Arcades up to this point have remained closed under the COVID-19 pandemic, while casinos were allowed to open under the third phase of the state's reopening efforts. As the third phase began, arcades were quietly moved to phase four — something arcade owners argued was unfair given that casinos were allowed to reopen.
The news of Baker's orders was celebrated by Bit Bar, a hybrid arcade and restaurant on St. Peter Street that sued Baker last week over the situation. In the suit, the business said Baker's prohibition on arcade games violates the business' free speech and equal protection rights.
"We're excited about the decision, absolutely, and we're looking forward to figuring out how to integrate games in a safe way," said Rob Hall, a co-owner of the downtown business. "We're not 100% sure what the regulations are. We're waiting to see what it says. Right now, we're assuming it's what it would've been before."
In a visit to the Medford restaurant Bistro 5, Baker said he would sign an order allowing indoor and outdoor arcades to open next week and another that will "extend the time-frame for municipal permitting for expanded outdoor dining."
"That expansion will help restaurants like this one continue serving guests in their outdoor space on the same basic terms that have been permitted since June," Baker said, "and we hope this eases the burden on restaurants and extends their season for outdoor dining as well."
For the time being, Bit Bar is looking at what rules casinos have to play by, according to Hall.
"The bigger issue is spacing," he said. "Because slot machines have to be 6 feet apart or 4 feet with a barrier in-between, that's what we're assuming are going to be the rules. Then there's just the issue of spacing and getting everything to fit. Our space isn't huge, and we do have the backroom as well, and we may be getting a tent for October for the outdoor patio. But that's still the trickiest stuff to figure out for us."
Hall said it's possible the business won't have machines available next week. "If not next week, then it may be the week after," he said.
"In terms of cleaning the games, I think we're good on that, in terms of which agents and sanitizers are allowed," Hall said. "We researched that before, and we'll be wiping the games down at least once an hour and may have options for people to wipe the games down themselves or have gloves available."
Baker also announced another $5 million in Massachusetts Department of Transportation and federal CARES Act funding would be made available through the Shared Streets and Spaces program, which helps create space for socially distanced commerce, dining and walking.
The money doubles the program to $10 million, and Baker said Shared Streets has given out $7.7 million to fund 91 projects.
Bistro 5, Baker said, is one of several restaurants in Medford that's been able to provide outdoor dining space by using the money to acquire Jersey barriers to block off an area and other materials. As the weather gets colder, Baker said, Shared Streets money can also go to heaters and special lighting to to help restaurants extend their outdoor seasons.
State House News Service reporter Katie Lannan contributed to this report.