BOSTON — The Baker administration has placed the state's first order of coronavirus vaccines, which could begin arriving as early as next week if the drugs are approved for distribution by federal government.
Initially, Massachusetts expects to get about one-fifth of its first 300,000 dose order for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — or about 60,000 doses.
The rollout of vaccines comes amid steadily rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations caused by a second wave of the outbreak.
"Even with vaccines coming to Massachusetts and other places around the country, we still have a long way to go, and I have to urge people once again to do their part,” Gov. Charlie Baker said at a briefing Monday.
Baker said he plans to unveil more details about the state's vaccination distribution plan on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will consider emergency authorization for for Pfizer’s vaccine. A week later the agency will consider similar authorization for the vaccine developed by Cambridge-based Moderna.
The companies claim their vaccines were over 90% effective in clinical trials.
Last week, the United Kingdom cleared Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use and is preparing to begin inoculating patients this week.
"Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines look like they are safe and highly protective," said Dr. David Hamer, a professor at Boston University's School of Public Health and School of Medicine. "There are some side effects associated with the vaccines, but they are mild to moderate."
Hamer said the state's robust health care system, vaccination program and high immunization rates mean it is well-positioned for a successful rollout.
Initially, there won't be enough doses for the entire country, and federal and state officials have outlined plans to limit who will get the vaccines first.
The Baker administration's plans prioritizes health care workers who are treating coronavirus patients or who may be exposed to the virus, residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and others at risk for severe infections, such as people with lung illnesses.
State officials will work with health care providers and pharmacies to eventually set up vaccination centers, similar to the drive-up testing sites, to distribute the medicine.
"It’s going to take some time before the vaccine is available to the general public," Hamer said. "But over the next few months it will become more widely available, depending on how quickly they can scale up production."
Still, federal and state health officials are warning of rough weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases surge in the wake of Thanksgiving holiday travel.
More than 10,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the state over the weekend, as well as 89 additional deaths.
Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders said there has been a "significant uptick" in cases since the Thanksgiving holiday which is putting pressure on the state's health care system.
Over the weekend, hospitals reported a 44% jump in COVID-19 admissions, she said.
"Hospitals are feeling the strain on both ends," Sudders told reporters. "They're getting increased call-outs by hospital staff due to COVID exposure and infections, which has led to a decrease in the number of staffed beds hospitals have available."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||