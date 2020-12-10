BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker sent back a sweeping police reform plan to lawmakers, saying he will not sign it without several changes, including the removal of a proposal to limit the use of facial recognition technology.
In a letter sent to lawmakers on Wednesday, Baker said he believes the bill “promotes improved police accountability” but many provisions are “not central to creating a system of accountability for law enforcement.”
Baker said the Legislature’s plan would give a civilian commission oversight of police training, which “disrupts a successful model of shared state and municipal oversight.”
“I do not accept the premise that civilians know best how to train police,” he wrote.
The governor also asks lawmakers to strike a proposed ban on the use of facial recognition technology.
“The restrictions on the technology, with only significantly limited exceptions for law enforcement, ignores the role it can play in solving crime,” he said.
Baker himself floated a police reform proposal in June, amid nationwide demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in Minneapolis. The state House and Senate narrowly approved a bill a few weeks ago, following months of closed-door deliberations.
The legislation sent to Baker bans police chokeholds and creates a nine-member commission to certify state, county and municipal officers. The commission would have an investigative arm with the power to look into reports of police misconduct. The commission could decertify officers for wrongdoing.
Baker had proposed a police certification board that would be part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. But lawmakers changed the nine-member Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission so that it would be independent of the state and made up of mostly civilians.
“I am prepared to accept that determination as long as the Legislature ensures that the tasks it has assigned to the commission are achievable and that the commission has all the resources it needs to succeed in its important work,” Baker wrote. He also argued that responsibility for police training should not be given to the new commission but instead should remain with state and local law enforcement.
Police unions have blasted the Legislature’s reform plan, citing a rushed approval process and provisions they strongly opposed, including changes to the qualified immunity law, which they say will expose officers to frivolous lawsuits.
Baker made no mention of the Legislature’s plans to change the qualified immunity law, which currently protects officers from lawsuits involving on-duty conduct. The reform bill would remove that protection for officers whom the new commission decertifies because they’ve been found guilty of crimes or otherwise run afoul of conduct standards.
The governor also asks to add a labor representative on the commission, “without disrupting the Legislature’s proposed 3-6 split between police and civilians.”
Lastly, Baker said a tight timeline for setting up the police certification board and hiring staff means the proposal “cannot be implemented” as written.
He suggests delaying implementation until the beginning of the next fiscal year, on July 1.
Baker’s letter kicks the legislation back to the Democratic-controlled Legislature, which passed the bill with less than a veto-proof margin.
Baker offered nine and a half pages of edits to the 129-page bill.
“If they are not addressed, I do not intend to sign the re-enacted bill,” he wrote.
It’s not clear when the Legislature will revisit the measure, but it must act before the end of the biennial session on Dec. 31. If lawmakers don’t approve Baker’s amendments, they will need a two-thirds majority to override his veto.
