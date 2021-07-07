BOSTON — The Baker administration is trying to win support for plans to spend more than half of the state's $5.3 billion in federal pandemic relief on housing, economic development, infrastructure and other priorities.
On Tuesday, state officials made a case for legislative approval to spend about $2.9 billion of the one-time relief money on investments aimed at ensuring a long-term economic recovery.
"We do believe it is critical that we put these funds to work immediately," Finance Secretary Mike Heffernan told reporters during a livestreamed briefing. "With people trying to get back on their feet and high unemployment numbers that we think are going to linger ... it's important that we put this money to work."
Democratic leaders are feuding with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker over control of the state’s slice of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed in March by President Joe Biden.
Baker initially proposed spending $2.8 billion of the state’s funding, leaving lawmakers to distribute the rest. But the Democratic-controlled Legislature rejected that plan in favor of transferring most of the money to a fund controlled by lawmakers. Baker agreed to their plan and signed the bill.
Legislative leaders offered to leave the governor $200 million for pandemic-related emergencies. Baker administration officials said that won't be enough to fund their priorities.
Last week, Baker filed a new bill calling on lawmakers to spend $2.9 billion on housing, water and sewer infrastructure, job training and other priorities.
At least $1 billion would go toward housing programs such as those creating workforce and senior housing, downpayment assistance for first-time homebuyers, and development of rental housing, state officials said.
An additional $400 million would be devoted to water and sewer infrastructure, including money for projects to cap combined sewer outfalls that spew untreated sewage into the Merrimack River and other bodies of water.
Baker’s latest plan pledges $50 million more to support safety-net hospitals such as Lawrence General that have been hammered financially during the pandemic. He also calls for $175 million for opioid abuse treatment and prevention.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, have rejected Baker's plans but vowed an "open, transparent and thorough public process" in deciding how to spend the money.
The leaders have committed to public hearings over the summer to discuss their yet-to-be-released spending plans.
That has drawn criticism from Beacon Hill watchers who note the Legislature's poor track record of transparency when it comes to budgeting.
Heffernan said the Baker administration wants to work with lawmakers to ensure an "equitable distribution.” But he said the state needs to move quickly.
Under the law, the funding must be expended by 2026.
"We're anxious to get money to work in communities across the commonwealth, but we also know there's a process with our partners in the Legislature," he said.
