BOSTON – The Baker administration is making another major push to borrow billions of dollars to meet the state's transportation needs, tying the issue to efforts to increase the housing supply and reduce vehicle emissions.
A proposal filed by Gov. Charlie Baker, which was approved by the House Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets following a public hearing on Tuesday, authorizes the state to borrow up to $18 billion over the next five years to fix crumbling roads and bridges, and to make investments in public transit. The plan must still be approved by the full House and Senate.
Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack connected the need for transportation funding to the Baker administration's other key initiatives to increase housing stock and mitigate climate change. She urged lawmakers to move ahead with pending legislation on all three fronts before the end of formal sessions this summer.
"Fixing transportation means addressing one of its most problematic attributes: over 40% of the commonwealth's greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation," Pollack told the committee on Tuesday. "We will never achieve the goal of net-zero emissions ... without creating a de-carbonized transportation system over the next three decades."
Pollack said a chronic housing shortage compounds traffic congestion because commuters move further from their jobs.
"As long as the commonwealth has too few affordable homes, located too far from jobs, we will have growing traffic congestion in too many communities," she said.
Local back-ups
Consideration of Baker's bond bill comes as Beacon Hill leaders hunt for sources of money to pay for road upgrades and to modernize the MBTA's fleet of buses, trains and subways cars.
The Legislature passes transportation bonds every few years but Baker's proposal filed earlier this year goes further than previous plans in size and scope.
More than half of the proposal would be earmarked for the Department of Transportation's Highway Division, including nearly $9 billion for highway work, $1.25 billion for bridges and $150 million for road resurfacing.
Another $50 million would go toward a "local bottleneck" program to alleviate backups on local roadways.
"These are roads we use every day in every community, whether you're on in a car, on a bus or a bike," Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told committee members. "This investment will make a substantial and noticeable improvement."
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority would get $5.7 billion to update commuter trains, subways and buses.
The plan also provides money for more designated bus lanes, and to encourage travel by foot and bicycle.
Baker filed a similar proposal last year but lawmakers didn't take it up before the end of the legislative session.
Bold plans
In August, the Baker administration rolled out a report suggesting the state has reached a "tipping point" on transportation needs.
It noted the growing popularity of services such as Uber and Lyft, which contribute to congestion on traffic-choked roads and highways.
Transportation advocates want the state to pursue bold initiatives to ease traffic, such as congestion pricing — an idea the Baker administration has rejected.
A proposed "millionaires tax" would have drummed up an estimated $2 billion a year for transportation, but it was knocked off the November 2016 ballot by the state Supreme Judicial Court. Advocates have refiled the proposal with the aim of putting it on the 2022 ballot.
Baker is also pursing a multi-state pact called the Transportation Climate Initiative that envisions a cap-and-trade program for vehicle emissions. It would tax suppliers who transport fuel across state lines for excess carbon emissions above a regional cap.
The plan could generate up to $500 million a year for projects.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Robert DeLeo is expected to unveil a transportation funding proposal that could include plans to hike the state's 24 cent per-gallon gas tax.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
