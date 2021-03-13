BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker wants to tax certain businesses to help their owners skirt a federal cap on deductions of state and local taxes.
Tucked into Baker's preliminary budget is a proposed "workaround tax" allowing pass-through corporations — partnerships, limited liability companies, and S corporations — to get around the $10,000 federal cap on deductions for state and local taxes.
The measure looks to aid small businesses owners, many of whom report and pay taxes on their business income as part of their personal income taxes.
"There are businesses that would definitely see this as a beneficial way to be taxed," said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "Many of these business owners have struggled greatly during the pandemic."
Carlozzi said the changes would put Massachusetts "on a competitive playing field" with neighboring states, such as Connecticut and Rhode Island, which have already approved similar changes.
Baker’s plan would create an optional "pass-through entity tax" allowing eligible business owners to pay income taxes separately from their personal tax returns. In turn, partners and shareholders of those entities would get refundable credits for federal income taxes, equal to the amount paid.
The proposal doesn't specify a tax rate.
The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% but also limited the amount of state and local taxes that individuals can deduct annually to a total of $10,000.
The changes had an outsized effect on high-tax states like Massachusetts, and particularly on small business owners who “pass through” business income to personal tax returns.
Corporations are not subject to the cap.
In 2019, the Internal Revenue Service intervened to block "workaround" legislation in several states to allow local governments to create charitable funds to pay for local services and offer property tax credits to incentivize homeowners to donate.
But this December the IRS gave a green light to allow states to create entities to help avoid the cap. The agency issued regulations to guide the efforts.
Colby Doody, an accountant and senior manager with Nichols & Company CPA in Andover, said such workarounds are a "no-brainer" to help struggling businesses recover, and they don’t affect the state's coffers.
"You’re basically helping businesses by utilizing the tax code as it is written," he said. "It makes sense to do that, and I think there will be a lot of interest in it."
Doody pointed out that the state and local tax cap expires in 2025, and President Joe Biden has proposed eliminating it.
A report issued last week by the state Revenue Department said the Baker administration's workaround would benefit about 50,500 tax filers, saving them a combined $1.1 million on federal taxes.
Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said the changes, if approved, would "provide meaningful tax benefits" to those companies and their owners.
"Further, it would help to maintain the commonwealth's competitiveness with other states that have adopted similar provisions," he wrote in the report. "By making the tax and credit equal, such legislation would be revenue-neutral, while creating federal tax savings for owners of Massachusetts (pass-through entities).”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
