BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker wants Massachusetts to join a multi-state pact allowing licensed physicians to practice across state lines, saying the move will help prepare for future health emergencies.
The proposal, tucked into a supplemental budget Baker filed on Tuesday, would authorize the state to join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, which allows doctors to expedite the process of obtaining a license to work in a different state.
In a letter accompanying the legislation, Baker said joining the compact would "better position the commonwealth for health emergencies in the future."
Currently 30 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territory of Guam belong to the compact. New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine are members.
To participate, physicians must hold an unrestricted medical license in their home state, where they also practice at least 25% of their business. They must have graduated from an accredited medical school and have no history of disciplinary actions on their professional license.
Marschall Smith, executive director of the commission that oversees the interstate pact's work, said the demand from member doctors seeking to work in other states skyrocketed during the pandemic.
"We were able to expedite those requests, especially in rural and underserved areas," he said. "We were the right solution, at the right time, for a very bad situation."
While doctors can apply to individual states for temporary licenses, Smith said those requests can take time to process. He compares participation in the compact to the difference between waiting in the security line at the airport, compared to getting a TSA PreCheck for faster access to the boarding area.
Dr. David Hamer, a professor at Boston University's School of Public Health and School of Medicine, says the criteria for licensing physicians is similar state by state, so it doesn't necessarily make sense for physicians to have to get temporary waivers to treat patients in other states.
"With the mobility of people these days, and expertise located in different parts of the country, being able to cross state lines to practice makes sense," he said.
During the pandemic, states relaxed medical licensure requirements to bring in more physicians to treat COVID-19 patients.
The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services temporarily waived the requirement that physicians need to be licensed in the state where the patient they are treating is located. Those emergency rules remain in effect.
In Massachusetts, Baker took similar steps to relax requirements for telemedicine, allowing physicians to treat patients online and over the telephone instead of being physically present. The move was part of a broader effort to brace for a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Baker also signed an emergency order that made it easier for foreign-educated doctors to get licensed in Massachusetts, and authorized nursing school graduates and those in their final semester to practice before they received licenses.
Efforts to extend the exemption for the treatment of Medicare and Medicaid patients have faced resistance from physicians' groups, including the Massachusetts Medical Society, who warn that they could diminish team-based physician oversight of medical treatment.
A spokesperson for the state Medical Society said it was still reviewing Baker's proposal and couldn't comment.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
