BOSTON – The number of presumptive positive or confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus-caused COVID-19 rose to 108 on Thursday, an increase of 13 from Wednesday, and Gov. Charlie Baker called on the federal government to authorize additional testing labs to bring the full scope of the public health crisis into better view.
Testing has emerged as a key aspect of the national response to the outbreak.
Guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control generally determine who should be tested, but anecdotal evidence suggests that not all people who have been exposed to the virus qualify to be tested at this point.
Baker said Thursday that Massachusetts recently got enough testing supplies to test an additional 5,000 people but still needs to significantly up its testing.
In addition to the announcement of 108 total cases, the Department of Public Health said Thursday that a total of 82 cases, up from 77 a day earlier, can be linked to the Biogen leadership meeting at the Long Wharf Marriott in late February.
Worcester County was the only county with known exposure to COVID-19 to not see an uptick in cases, while there still have been no reported cases Hampshire, Hampden, Franklin, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties.
Berkshire County, where Baker was in the afternoon, now has a total of nine cases.
