BOSTON — The typical setup for the bar exam — hundreds of aspiring attorneys sitting at tables in a large hall — won't work during a pandemic.
State officials announced Wednesday that like much of the world, the 2020 bar exam, already pushed from this month to September and October, is being postponed a few more days and is now going virtual.
With the same test being administered in multiple states, officials are also exploring whether those who pass will be able to use their licenses in those other states as well.
Those set to take the bar exam have until July 17 to file their requests to take the remote exam. Others who have already filed their paperwork, known as a petition for admission, can check online to see what steps they need to take.
The Board of Bar Examiners is working to expedite grading and background investigations for character and fitness so that results are ready by December.