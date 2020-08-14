Beverly Main Streets is excited to announce its inaugural Art in the Park event, Bass in the Grass. Local artists are painting 31 large bass-shaped profiles. The bass will be auctioned online, with the winning bids split between the artist and Beverly Main Streets. This project has been planned with safety and social distancing, artist support and downtown business support as priorities.
Visitors can see Bass in the Grass at Historic Beverly’s Hale Farm from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16. Rain dates are Aug. 22 and 23. The 31 bass will be arranged on the lawn behind the historic house so guests can walk through and view them all.
Gentile Brewing and a food truck will serve food and drink both days from 1 to 5 p.m. Boston Hill Barbecue will serve food on Saturday and Po’boys and Pies will serve food on Sunday.
Paul Gentile of Gentile Brewing Company said the brewery started Beers at Hale Farm in the summer of 2019, but the free-form beer garden needed to reimagined for 2020 to feature table service of food and beer. A variety of Gentile beers will be available during Bass in the Grass, including the newly canned Chaos Pale Ale.
“Gentile is excited to partner with Beverly Main Streets and Historic Beverly to offer this outdoor event during these COVID times,” said Gentile. “This is an opportunity to support the organizations that are working hard to preserve and beautify our city. We are happy to sponsor a bass and in the process support a local artist. This will be a fun and creative event to enjoy with our community while staying socially distant and safe.”
In order to celebrate safely, the event will follow all safety guidelines. Capacity is limited to 50 people. All visitors will need to answer a COVID-19 screening questionnaire. Masks are required at all times on the property, unless guests are seated in the food and beer area (maximum of six people per table). Visitors are required to socially distance from staff and other visitors. Please bring an ID to drink beer. No outside food or drink is allowed.
The Hale Farm property dates back to the Rev. John Hale, first minister of Beverly and a key figure in the Salem witchcraft era, who built the house in 1694, according to Historic Beverly Director Susan Goganian. Hale’s descendants later expanded the house and site — at one time 100 acres — for a summer residence and working farm.
“Historic Beverly, with the help of the citizens of Beverly and Community Preservation Act funding, is revitalizing the landscape into a green space that all may learn from and enjoy,” Goganian said. “We are delighted to host Bass in the Grass, to offer a site for these talented artists, and to welcome the public to this great event.”
After the event at Hale Farm, the bass will be on display outside Beverly businesses until Sept. 18. Beverly Main Streets will provide a list of locations and an online map for residents to see where the bass are “swimming”. Each bass will have a sign with details on the artist and sponsor so residents can make note of their favorites.
You can also view the bass and bid online at www.biddingforgood.com/beverlymainstreets. The secure online auction will be held Aug. 15 through Sept. 18. This is your chance to own original art and support a local artist. The auction can track your favorites and even auto-bid for you. The auction website will include details on each bass, photos and artist biographies. The bass canvases are 3.5-by-1.5 feet and were provided to artists by Beverly Main Streets with help from sponsors The Remodeling Company and Taylor Forest Products. Artist Brian Murphy designed the bass profile. Artists from Beverly and the North Shore area have created incredible works of art using a variety of materials including oil paint, acrylic paint, photographs, driftwood, copper, glass and even a fish hook and a crystal from a vintage chandelier.
Whether you view the Bass in the Grass at Hale Farm, at a local business, or online, you are sure to find unique art to grace your home.
If you go
What: Bass in the Grass, an Art in the Park event featuring 31 bass-shaped profiles painted by local artists
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16; rain date Aug. 22 and 23
Where: Historic Beverly’s Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly
More info: www.bevmain.org/bassinthegrass