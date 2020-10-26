Bates aims to improve constituent services in 13th Essex District

Editor's note: This is the first of five profiles on the candidates for 13th Essex District state representative.
DANVERS — Bill Bates believes state and local governments, more than anything else, should be accessible to the constituents they serve.
“That's what I am good at,” Bates said. “The most important thing is constituent services. That's what really matters. People need help working through the bureaucratic status of the state. I really enjoy helping people and that is what I want to do. I will be there to return phone calls within 24 hours. I’ve always been able to do that in my political career.”
A longtime Danvers resident, Bates, 58, served three terms on the School Committee and more than 20 years as a Town Meeting member. He said that for much of his life, local politics have been his passion.
That’s why Bates said he is running to represent the 13th Essex District in the state House of Representatives.
For the past 10 years, Bates worked as a district coordinator for longtime Democratic state Rep. Ted Speliotis. He said his main job was connecting with constituents and answering questions. He said he hopes to capitalize on that experience if he were to be elected.
Speliotis's decision earlier this year to retire from the state Legislature at the end of his term generated a complicated five-way race for his seat.
Bates is one of three independents facing off against Republican Robert May of West Peabody and Democrat Sally Kerans of Danvers, who previously held the seat.
Food industry entrepreneur Christopher Keohane of Danvers and Danvers attorney Jason Guida are also running for the seat as independents.
The district includes Danvers, West Peabody and part of Middleton.
According to Bates, he’s considered running to represent the 13th Essex District since the 1990s, when Kerans retired from the seat. But between owning a small business (Howe’s Station Store in Middleton), raising a family and supporting Speliotis, it never felt like the right time to mount a campaign.
“I’ve been working for [Speliotis] for the past 10 years, and now I am ready to serve the 13th district,” Bates said. “And I am running as an independent which I think is important.”
Bates said Beacon Hill could use more independent voices like his.
“I can be their independent voice up on Beacon Hill. As an independent, I am tired of party politics getting in the way and not getting things done,” Bates said. “The perfect example of that is that at the local level, it doesn't matter whether your Democrat or Republican. It matters what is good for the town. I want to bring that to the state level. Common courtesy and integrity.”
He added that he is excited to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
“You have to be able to use that old famous art of the compromise,” he said.
In addition to constituent service, Bates also hopes to work on and support legislation that would improve law enforcement relations with the community, help small-business owners and help the local economy recover from the impacts of the coronavirus.
“I have a proven track record in elected office,” said Bates, who has a wife and two adult daughters. “People know they can count on me to do my homework. The other candidates are fine people, and I am proud to be associated with all five of them, but experience matters.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
