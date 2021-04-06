SALEM — A rechargeable battery that became unstable triggered the evacuation of Shetland Park's "Building 2" Monday afternoon.
The battery, one of three 10-pound cells connected as part of a single pack, was being worked on at a battery reconditioning business on the second floor of Building 2 when it started swelling and smoking, according to Salem fire Lt. Peter Schaeublin. Battery conditioning is a process which lengthens the life of a rechargable battery.
An employee with the business called the city's fire department out of precaution, prompting the response and evacuation just after noon Monday. The city later issued an alert telling residents to avoid the area.
A state police hazmat unit was called in to determine if the battery was stable or if moving it would cause it to destabilize further, according to Schaeublin.
The unit eventually determined it could be moved. It was then taken to Aggregate Industries, a quarry on Swampscott Road, to be detonated without incident at 3:30 p.m., according to Schaeublin.
No injuries were reported from the initial incident or the detonation, Schaeublin said.
