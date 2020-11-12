BOSTON — Democrats have reignited a battle on Beacon Hill over women's reproductive rights by adding a controversial, late-term abortion plan to the state budget.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives resumes debate on a $46 billion spending package for the current fiscal year, approval of which was delayed for months amid the pandemic. Lawmakers have tacked on more than 700 amendments seeking money for local projects or changes in public policy, including one expanding the criteria under which late-term abortions are permitted.
The measure would allow abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases where a fetus is not expected to survive, and it would lower the age of consent for minors seeking an abortion.
Women's health advocates say the changes are needed to protect abortion access ahead of possible litigation that could see the U.S. Supreme Court restrict the procedure.
Abortion opponents and faith leaders strongly oppose the changes, saying they would lead to an increase in the number of late-term abortions.
The proposal is similar to the ROE Act, which is stalled before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee. A key difference is that the new amendment, backed by more than 40 House Democrats, removes a controversial provision that would have allowed girls as young as 12 to get an abortion without consent.
Instead, it lowers the age of consent from 18 to 16. Teens under the age of 16 would still need permission from a parent or guardian.
The group NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts said in a statement the amendment "does not have everything we wanted in it," but the group is still urging lawmakers to pass it.
"Bay State voters made it clear on Election Day that they support access to safe, legal abortion care," the group said.
A renewed effort for the changes follows the confirmation of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. While it's not clear that her confirmation and the court's now solidified conservative majority will overturn the 1973 precedent Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion, advocates for abortion rights are worried.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, issued a statement last week saying they are "concerned about the threat to women's reproductive rights on the national level" and calling it "urgent" for the Legislature to take steps to protect abortion access.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who supports abortion rights, has also taken steps to defend reproductive laws but says he opposes late-term abortions.
A group of more than 300 faith leaders, including dozens from the north of Boston region, wrote to Baker earlier this week asking him to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.
"Abortion ends the life of a human child and puts the physical, mental and emotional health of women, most especially young women, at risk,” they wrote.
The state Republican Party, led by Jim Lyons, a fierce anti-abortion advocate, has accused lawmakers who back the measure of supporting "infanticide."
"In the midst of a deadly pandemic, where the focus has been about saving lives, the radical Democrats want to kill babies born alive following failed, late-term abortions," Lyons said in a statement.
Access to abortion in Massachusetts is protected by the Roe v. Wade ruling as well as a separate decision by the state Supreme Judicial Court.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
