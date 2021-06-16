SALEM — The strongest hearts in the school district need not a large graduating class.
New Liberty Innovation School, an in-district alternative high school headquartered in the Witch City Mall downtown, graduated four seniors at Peabody Essex Museum’s Morse Auditorium Wednesday evening.
Alternative schools like New Liberty serve students who struggle greatly in a traditional public school setting. Their challenges are many, but the school’s competency-based systems allow its students to receive an education that meets them where they perform best.
“These grads have faced much in their short lives,” said school principal Jennifer Winsor in the opening of the ceremony. “But they’re here, they’re thriving, and we’re all so very proud of them.”
The ceremony provided the first chance for Superintendent Steve Zrike to address a graduating class at New Liberty. This class was made up of Craig DeLuca, Olivia Doucette, Carlos Reynoso and Edward Rosa.
“When I started as superintendent in Salem Public Schools almost a year ago, I was told we had two schools in a mall, the Witch City Mall. I was a little taken aback, surprised to find a school among palm readers, Halloween swag, psychics and accessories for haunted houses,” Zrike said, referring to New Liberty and Salem Preparatory High School. “What I found was a special small school with a relentless focus on the individualized needs of the students it serves.”
Zrike said the real world won’t pay much attention to the journey the students have taken. At the end of the day, the piece of paper they left Peabody Essex with is all they’ll be asked about.
“I urge you to value the journey and remember how this magical school supported you to get to your goal,” he said. “Don’t assume everyone has the same needs. Capitalize on the interests and passions everyone brings.”
Commencement speaker and New Liberty teacher Jenni Clock pushed the graduates to “be unapologetically yourselves.”
“You’re strong, curious, willing, and worthy,” Clock said. “The obstacles each of you have faced in your lives came to you before, during and after COVID, and you found a way to dig deep, find an inner strength to push through.”
Clock said the students would learn new things and pick up fresh skills over time, but at the end of the day, “your basic structure will remain the same — strong, curious, worthy, and willing.”
“Let’s go into this world together being unapologetically ourselves and know that the next right thing will follow as long as we stay strong, curious, worthy and willing,” Clock said. “I love you each, and I wish you all the best.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.