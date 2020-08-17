Early Thursday morning, Amanda Beard Garcia stood surrounded by small tubs of paint, brushes, several rollers. In her hand was a plan to paint Panthers, burgers, fries and more on 12 Jersey barriers wrapping around A&B Burgers on Cabot Street in Beverly.
"I don't think anyone ever predicted — first of all — a global pandemic, but then having these concrete barriers in the middle of the road," Garcia said. "It's so cool that an art opportunity came out of this."
Through the efforts of city officials and Creative Collective, about 200 barriers have been painted in downtown Beverly and Salem through the Creative Collective's "Jersey Barrier Beautification Project." Two dozen artists have been paid amounts totaling more than $35,000 by those communities, effectively putting to work the kind of people who's work opportunities have often dried up.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants have sought to stay open and protect customers by offering outside dining. In most cases, this has involved putting tables in parking spaces along the sides of city streets, resulting in Jersey barriers — immovable concrete walls that can be picked up and dropped only by construction equipment — protecting diners from passing traffic.
This project is responsible for the art showing up on several of those barriers. Some are handled directly by the restaurants benefitting from them, but in many cases, it's the city's themselves arranging and paying for the work, according to John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective.
Garcia, for example, said she's getting $200 per barrier from Beverly. She's one of nine artists in the Garden City, several of them Montserrat College of Art alum and the rest Beverly residents. Salem has worked with another 14 artists, almost entirely comprised of Witch City artists, according to Andrews.
"Supporting small businesses isn't just downtown and the first-floor businesses," Andrews said. "Supporting small businesses also means contract work for mural artists, contract work for woodworkers. They're all small businesses in my world."
The project started in Salem, with 116 of roughly 130 around the city getting painted through the Collective (the others were painted privately by nearby businesses). Over time, as the barriers picked up paint, the businesses behind them started seeing more traffic, according to Andrews.
"That led to a conversation with Kurt (Steinberg, president) at Montserrat about how Beverly has a bunch of Jersey barriers, and 'why can't we do a project like that here?" Andrews said. "That process is happening now."
To end this past week, about 70 barriers in Beverly now have paint on them, according to Andrews.
"What they did in Salem is absolutely stupendous," Steinberg said. "Nobody wants to have those Jersey barriers out there. There's a reason for them, but to be able to create a positive for it and to beautify the downtown space is great."
There's another thing the cities are gaining through the work, according to Darlene Wynne, Beverly's director of planning.
"It makes the outdoor dining experience more attractive and less industrial-feeling," Wynne said. "It allows the city to reuse them in the future for similar uses or other events."
And to an extent, the whole situation — not just the painted barriers, but having more outside dining as well — could spark a transformation to at least Salem's dining scene, according to city Mayor Kim Driscoll.
"The feedback I'm hearing from most people is that the outdoor dining locations are here to stay," she said. "It might be one of those things we do post-COVID to create a European atmosphere and give people a feeling that there's something happening."
