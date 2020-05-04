Beloved restaurant owner dies due to COVID-19

SALEM - It's been three years since Giovanni Graziani cooked up his last plate of pasta primavera at Caffe Graziani.
But news of Graziani's death, due to complications from COVID-19, has hit hard in Salem, where the restaurant that he and his wife, Paula, ran for 26 years became a cornerstone of the community.
Graziani, 72, died on May 1 at Massachusetts General Hospital, after the virus that has claimed so many lives struck quickly and devastatingly to a man who epitomized hard work and strength.
"Giovanni had never been in the hospital in his life," Paula Graziani said. "He was blessed with good health. That's why it's so shocking to us that he wasn't able to fight this off. For whatever reason, this virus just ravaged him, it really did."
Giovanni Graziani was born in Piglio, a small village in Italy outside of Rome. He attended a hotel and restaurant school in Rome and went on to work all over Europe and in Hong Kong.
He was working at a Sheraton Hotel in Rome when he met Paula Gravallese, an East Boston native who was on a trip as a tour guide. The couple married in 1988 and moved to East Boston in 1989. When Giovanni got laid off from his job at the Copley Plaza Hotel, they decided to open their own restaurant and chose Salem as their spot.
"We had visited Salem several times and had always liked it," Paula said. "The location just spoke to us."
Giovanni would arrive at the restaurant at 5:30 in the morning to do the prep work -- boiling potatoes, chopping onions, making bread. Paula, who had never worked in a restaurant before, waited on tables and handled the business side.
At that time, Caffe Graziani was one of only a handful of restaurants in downtown Salem. It remained an anchor as the downtown began to flourish and other restaurants grew up around them.
The family atmosphere fostered by a hard-working husband-and-wife team resonated with customers. The Grazianis became close with many of them. The couple led popular culinary trips to Italy and France.
Giovanni, who was multi-lingual, would often step out from the open kitchen to engage tourists in their own language.
"The restaurant became an integral part of so many people's lives," said Giancarlo Graziani, one of their two sons, both of whom grew up working in the restaurant. "They would see people's families grow."
"They were a dynamic duo, the two of them," added their other son, Giacomo Graziani. "They were really part of the Salem community. It showed how hard they worked and the character they had to keep the business going. They did it for themselves, they did it for their family, and they did it for the city of Salem."
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said the Grazianis were so friendly and familiar that it felt like you were in their dining room.
"There were families that literally grew up there," Driscoll said. "My kids grew up eating there. We went there every Sunday after Mass for breakfast. You walked into the place and saw Paula bussing tables and Giovanni in the back, always smiling, always giving you the wave. The food was terrific and the company was even better."
The Grazianis continued to travel after retiring in 2017, including trips to Sicily and Paris that included some of their former customers. Last spring they attended their niece's wedding in Italy, with Giovanni walking the bride down the aisle. Their niece gave birth to a baby boy on the same day that Giovanni died.
Paula Graziani said she began feeling sick in early April, but could not be tested for COVID-19 because there weren't enough tests. A few days later, Giovanni got sick and become progressively work. Giancarlo drove his father to the emergency room at Mass General, but was not allowed to go in with him.
Paula Graziani praised the staff at Mass General for their compassion, but said it was difficult to not be able to visit Giovanni in his final days. A couple that had spent years working side by side could not be together at the end.
Paula and her sons said they have been overwhelmed with the response of people from Salem since learning of Giovanni's death.
"I always knew Giovanni was loved and respected in the community," she said. "But the outpouring of love is something we can hold on to for a long time."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
||||