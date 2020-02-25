Bentley Academy leader announced

SALEM — The newly minted Bentley Academy Innovation School has its new leader.
The district announced Tuesday that Elizabeth Rogers, currently an assistant principal at Saltonstall School, has been tapped to lead Bentley just weeks after a unanimous School Committee vote to change the school's model for the coming academic year.
A longtime resident of Salem, Rogers worked in the district from 1998 to 2008 as a dual-language teacher and science integration specialist. She went on to teach in Swampscott Public Schools and design curriculum for Salem Sound Coastwatch before returning to Salem Public Schools as an instructional coach in 2014.
From there, Rogers became assistant principal at the now-shuttered Nathaniel Bowditch School in 2016 and, a year later, took on her current role at Saltonstall.
Saltonstall principal Michael Lister said Rogers "is an excellent leader and has the right set of skills needed to lead the Bentley Academy Innovation School."
"Rogers is masterful at creating systems that have helped the Saltonstall to run more efficiently and, ultimately, more equitably," Lister said. "She will bring those same talents to the Bentley, as well as her fierce advocacy for all students."
