DANVERS — With a sparse turnout of under 30 percent, voters elected Maureen Bernard to a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.
With 730 votes, she easily outdistanced Matthew Dugan, with 570 votes and Timothy Donahue, with 452.
Both candidates for School Committee were elected to three-year terms. Eric Crane drew 1,308 votes and Jeffrey Kay, came in second with 1,225.
For library trustees, voters reelected Charles Desmond with 1,307 votes; Christine Farrar with 1221; and Irene Conte with 1,206 votes. All were reelected to three-year terms.
Michael Swindell, running unopposed for a five-year term on the Housing Authority, was reelected with 1,307 votes.
See all town meeting election results at salemnews.com.