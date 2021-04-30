Bettencourt says job experience, public service have prepared him well

Editor’s note: These are the first two of four profiles of the candidates seeking two, three-year terms on the Danvers Select Board. Profiles of Matthew Duggan and Gardner Trask will run in Friday’s Salem News. The annual Town Election is Tuesday, May 4.
DANVERS — Rick Bettencourt said he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and serve his community.
“I come from a family of public servants,” he said. “My father served his country, and he served the city of Peabody for 35 years as a police officer. He retired in 2010, and I’ve always wanted to follow in his footsteps and go into public service. I didn’t go into law enforcement, and I couldn’t join the military, but I feel I’ve built up enough of a resume and enough experience. This could be my opportunity to help.”
Bettencourt is running for one of two open seats on the Select Board. He said he believes his experience and passion for the town would make him a great fit.
Tim Donahue, Matthew Duggan and incumbent Gardner Trask will also appear on the May 4 ballot.
“I’ve been thinking about running since I lost my first run for the board back in 2012, so nine years,” Bettencourt said. “I’ve always been interested in the position, and I always felt I brought some excellent experience which would be beneficial to the constituents and the board itself. So you lose, and then you learn from it. You take some of the information people gave you, the advice, and then you build on that.”
Bettencourt has been a Precinct 5 Town Meeting member for more than nine years. He said that experience has given him a deep knowledge of local government and the town budget.
“I bring up warrant articles I feel are a concern, and I feel like I bring up good points,” Bettencourt said. “I read the budget, I look at variations in the lines between revenue and expenditures.”
Bettencourt said his experience in the mortgage industry would also benefit him if elected to the Select Board.
“I’m an area sales manager for Caliber Home Loans,” said Bettencourt. As a former president of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers, he said he lobbied for legislation at the federal level and managed a budget. “I’ve paid my expenses, put food on the table, and I have a well-rounded set of experience which I think would be a benefit to the board and the citizens of Danvers.”
Bettencourt said he also co-owned and was a managing partner of Mortgage Assistance Corporation in downtown Danvers for 10 years.
“I feel I bring a lot of that experience as far as oversight management, which is 100% applicable to the town of Danvers,” he said. “I stepped away from the mortgage company in 2012, but I learned a lot from that as well, like what is a small business going through? I couldn’t imagine right now coming out of a pandemic, but I know the complexities of running a business and making sure there is revenue coming in.”
He said this experience is especially applicable because the downtown is “on the cusp of a major redevelopment.”
“I think that is going to be a major hot topic over the next three, 10, 15, 20 years,” Bettencourt said about redevelopment and increasing housing in town. “I think there is an opportunity to create more of a vibrant setting down here, and I really want to be a part of that. I think that is a huge thing moving forward, and I am really excited to be a part of it.”
Bettencourt said he wants to hold developers accountable as the downtown undergoes this transformation, and to look for grant money and other opportunities for funding.
In addition, Bettencourt said he wants to do what he can to better the public school system. He is also running on the promise that he would step down after three terms.
“After three terms, if I haven’t been able to have an impact, or if I have, it’s time for somebody else to step up and share their beliefs and concepts and theories and decisions,” he said. “So I’m out of here in nine years, assuming they keep me in, of course.”
Added Bettencourt: “I consider myself a very open, honest, transparent person. I don’t sugar coat, I tell you like it is. I think what people are looking for is that honesty.”
About Rick Bettencourt
Age: 45
Family: Wife Jennifer Bettencourt and daughter Kailey Bettencourt, 16
Occupation: Area sales manager for Caliber Home Loans
Previous public service/volunteer experience: Precinct 5 Town Meeting member, library trustee, Danvers Educational Enrichment Partnership (DEEP) Committee member, Danvers Community Access Television Board of Directors member, Peabody Conservation Commission.