BEVERLY — The city has adopted a new master plan to serve as a guide for the next decade or more on such issues as development, housing and the environment.
The 167-page document, called PlanBeverly, is the product of nearly two years of planning by the city, including input from the public through surveys and neighborhood meetings.
The plan was adopted by the Planning Board last month and is being reviewed by the City Council. Councilors spoke in support of the master plan at their meeting on Monday night. They plan to vote on Jan. 19, although council approval is not technically needed.
“We think it’s very, very important that you (take a vote), even though it’s not required,” Mayor Mike Cahill told councilors. “It won’t mean that you agree with everything in it, but it means that you’re comfortable in embracing the values of the plan.”
Beverly last adopted a master plan in 2002. According to the introduction to PlanBeverly, a new plan was needed because Beverly has become a popular place to live, driving up housing prices and attracting real estate developers.
“This growth is vital to the city, since it provides revenue that can help pay for high quality schools and city services,” the introduction says. “But this growth needs to be guided in order to best address the challenges facing Beverly while preserving the qualities that make Beverly a great place to live, work, and visit.”
The goal is to “steer and shape” residential and commercial real estate development to areas of the city where infrastructure already exists to support it, and to preserve open space, according to the plan. It identified the “priority growth places” as the downtown area, Cherry Hill Park in North Beverly, the Brimbal Avenue/Dunham Road area near Route 128, and the area around the North Beverly train station.
The plan also identified “neighborhood centers” in several locations that already have some commercial development and could be areas for more growth, including near the Montserrat, Prides Crossing and Beverly Farms train stations.
“I was happy to see that targeted growth areas are really spread across the city and are not just by the depot (near Rantoul Street),” Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand said.
The master plan also cites a need for more types of housing, including the “missing middle” between single-family housing and large apartment and condo buildings. It described that kind of housing as buildings designed for two to 10 households that can provide lower-cost, market-rate housing to meet the needs of young people, empty-nesters and seniors, groups that are currently underserved by the city’s housing market.
“We’ve always been a place that people can choose to call home, open a business here, live a life here,” Cahill told city councilors. “That’s a value that we really want to work hard to preserve.”
Cahill said one of the first parts of the plan that could be implemented involves the area along the Bass River, which could be rezoned to encourage retail and residential development.
Ward 4 Councilor Scott Houseman praised the plan but also said he is “conflicted” by the city’s reliance on new growth to support its budget.
“I’d put it more harshly. I’d say the city is addicted to new growth structurally in order to be able to provide the kind of services we want to provide and people expect of us,” Houseman said. “I know there can be a lot of sensitivity around development issues.”
Cahill said that any major changes recommended by the master plan will not happen without opportunities for the public to comment. The City Council would have to approve any zoning changes.
Councilors praised Cahill and the city’s planning director, Darlene Wynne, for developing the master plan and for soliciting so much public input.
“What we’ve done here is amazing,” Council President Paul Guanci said. “We saw all kinds of people involved — older people, younger people, renters. We had input from everybody and it was really a feeling of excitement at those meetings.”
From Beverly's new master plan
- Population growth since 2000 has been slower than in Peabody, Salem and Danvers, faster than in Ipswich, Topsfield, Marblehead and Gloucester.
- Beverly has very little racial diversity, with 94.2% of residents describing themselves as white in 2014. People of color live mainly in the downtown, Gloucester Crossing and Kittredge Crossing areas, and to a lesser extent North Beverly.
- The median single-family house price in Beverly increased from $398,000 at the end of 2015 to $503,900 as of December 2019.
- Beverly Hospital and Endicott College are the top two employers in the city.
- Beverly recently surpassed all of the comparable communities that PlanBeverly analyzed with an increase of 2,500 jobs between 2011 and 2017.
- The city's five commuter rail stations are more than any other community outside Boston.
- The MBTA operates only one bus route in Beverly. It runs on weekdays only, and only between North Beverly and the Salem commuter rail station.